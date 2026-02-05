RCB Vs DC, WPL 2026 Final: RCB Need To Break Major Record To Win Second WPL Title

Delhi Capitals posted a record 203/4 batting first in the RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final in Baroda on Wednesday. Captain Jemimah Rodrigues top scored with a stunning 57, while Laura Wolvaardt and Chinelle Henry added the finishing touches. Delhi's score is the highest in a WPL final, meaning RCB need a record chase to clinch their second WPL title.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

No team has posted more than 200 in the WPL Final before Delhi Capitals breached that mark on Wednesday. Before the WPL 2026 Final, the highest total in a WPL final was just 149 by the Mumbai Indians in 2023.

Skipper Jemimah Rodrigues rose to the occasion with a scintillating half-century while Chinelle Henry blazed away to a 15-ball 35 as Delhi Capitals posted an imposing 203 for four against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women's Premier League final here on Thursday.

Laura Wolvaardt (44 not out off 25 balls) and Lizelle Lee (37 off 30 balls) also made quick runs after DC were put in. Rodrigues slammed 57 off 37 balls.

The Royal Challengers were on the money in the first three overs with Lauren Bell and Sayali Satghare conceding just nine runs as Shafali Verma and Lee did not get enough width to free their arms.

However, the fourth over bowled by Satghare saw the Capitals release the pressure with Lee clobbering the medium pacer's half-volley and half-tracker two successive sixes -- one over long-off and another over mid-wicket.

There was then an appeal for a stumping thanks to Richa Ghosh's enterprise and it was followed by Satghare failing to latch on to a difficult caught and bowled chance, ending an eventful over that yielded the Capitals 20 runs and gave them the much-needed momentum after the sluggish start.

With DC reaching 36 after five overs, skipper Smriti Mandhana introduced Arundhati Reddy into the attack and Shafali straightaway collected two fours. However, Reddy hit back with the wicket of Shafali with a short ball, which was smartly taken by Ghosh behind the stumps.

The classy Laura Wolvaardt began with an exquisite boundary before Lee welcomed of-spinner Shreyanka Patil into the attack with two fours and a six on the trot, lifting DC to 72 for one in seven overs.

It took compatriot Nadine de Klerk to end the dangerous Lee's stay in the middle, as the opener skied one for Grace Harris to run in from long-on to complete a clean catch.

Rodrigues joined Wolvaardt, and the duo found the gaps at will with their stylish batting to keep RCB under pressure with a partnership of 76 runs.