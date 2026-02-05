‘Straight Out Of An ’80s Movie': Dale Steyn Describes Mumbai’s Iconic Cafe Leopold Experience, Calls It 'Weirdly Awesome' |

Mumbai: Former South African pace legend Dale Steyn on Thursday, February 5, visited Mumbai's famous Cafe Leopold located in Colaba Causeway, and described his experience as “something straight out of an ’80s movie.” His tweet garnered widespread reactions on social media, where users called both Steyn and the cafe “vintage” and “absolute classics.”

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Steyn painted a vivid picture of the experience at the cafe and wrote, "The traditional honk and hoot can be heard from outside. No new age aircon, just good old school roof fans hovering away. Chaos as waiters squeeze between tightly packed seating. Mixed lighting, as they can’t afford to replace what’s broken. Same manager since 2008. The customary Americans drinking a Budweiser. Weirdly awesome."

Social Media Reaction

Several fans agreed with what Steyn said and also praised Mumbai city’s old-world charm, vibrant street life, and historic cafes. Some even recommended other nearby spots, including Cafe Mondegar, Sassanian Restaurant & Bakery, among other in order to soak in the "real Mumbai."

One user recommended, "True, also please try Cafe Mondegar down the road in the same lane, then there is Britannai & Co., Sassanian Restaurant & Bakery - old Parsi bakery."

Another user praised him and said, "Glad you're soaking in the real Mumbai, Steyn Gun! Enjoy the vibe!"

Some other added, "Never been there, but the way you describe it makes it sound like a place with real character. Heard a lot about it. Definitely adding it to my “someday” list when I visit Mumbai."

"Most of the Parsi cafes and restaurants in Mumbai have retained their old-world charm. Love the food at Leopold's too," a user commented.

Some other noted and said, "Steyn and Leopold Cafe, both are vintage, both have a crazy following, and both are absolute classics."

"As an Indian, it makes me proud that you enjoyed the spirit, simplicity, and vibrant chaos of India. That’s the beauty of our country, raw, real, and full of life. You’re always welcome"

