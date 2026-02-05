'Sirf Spotify Pe...': Fans Troll Talwiinder For WPL 2026 Closing Ceremony Performance In Baroda

Punjabi singer-songwriter Talwiinder came under intense scrutiny following his performance in the WPL 2026 Closing Ceremony in Baroda. Before the RCB vs Dc clash, the singer put on a grand show for the fans at the stadium which was also telecast live. However, many found his set subpar, criticising him for 'lip-syncing'.
The crowd response to his performance was also very flat with fans seated, engrossed in their phones rather than hi act. While the Punjabi star sung some of his best hits, it did not resonate with the crowd or the fans as the stadium remained largely silent.
How netizens reacted to Talwiinder's performance
Fans online left no stone unturned to air their views on Talwiinder's performance. One user criticised him for lip syncing all sad songs, performing without any energy whatsoever.
Another user brutally asked for the performance to be stopped midway. He added ,"WPL dekhne ka mood kharab kar diya".
Another one wrote that Talwiinder's songs 'sirf Spotify pe acche lagte hai'. Another user commented that it was the worst thing that happened in WPL.