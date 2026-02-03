 WATCH: Viral Video Shows RCB Pacer Lauren Bell Dancing During Practice Session Ahead Of WPL 2026 Final In Vadodara
The viral video shows RCB players practicing in the ground with their practice jerseys on. The video then shows the beautiful pacer walking while spreading her hands. She is then seen in the video practicing and trying to perfect her dance steps.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 10:02 PM IST
article-image
Viral Video Shows RCB Pacer Lauren Bell Dancing During Practice Session Ahead Of WPL 2026 Final In Vadodara | X

Vadodara, February 3: A heart-warming video has gone viral on social media from the practice session of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of their Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 final in Vadodara on Thursday (February 5). The viral video shows RCB pacer and heartthrob Lauren Bell is seen dancing during the practice session. The English pacer has become the new national crush of the nation.

The viral video shows RCB players practicing in the ground with their practice jerseys on. The video then shows the beautiful pacer walking while spreading her hands. She is then seen in the video practicing and trying to perfect her dance steps.

Performs Viral Dance

She is seen performing the viral floss-style dance while swinging her hands near her waist. Her shoulder and hips are also seen bouncing a bit which a part of the dance.

The internet is praising the beauty of Lauren Bell for her graceful moves and boundless beauty. Besides her beauty, she is also attracting the fans with her performance with the ball in the WPL 2026 season. She has been one of the most economical bowlers in the tournament so far.

article-image

WPL Final

Lauren Bell controls the new ball while swinging on both sides. RCB has qualified for the WPL final after they finished on top of the points table. Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals are face-to-face in the eliminator today and the winner will face RCB in the final on February 5.

