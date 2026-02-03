NBA Legend LeBron James Explains Why He Enjoys Being The Villain On 'Mind The Game' Podcast | VIDEO

LeBron James | (Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai, February 3: National Basketball Association (NBA) legend LeBron James has been playing basketball for more than 20 years now and the star has always remained in constant attention. Wherever he goes, fans talk about him, while cheering him, criticising him and also shouting against him. But LeBron says his favourite moments come when he is playing away from home and the crowd is cheering loudly for the other team. "There's nothing better than quieting the road crowd," he said.

He thinks that when he scores an important basket in an away game, makes a big dunk or helps his team win, the same suddenly becomes becomes quiet and this silence inside an opponent's stadium is one of the best feelings for him in basketball.

Comfortable Playing Villain

Speaking on the "Mind The Game", the Los Angeles Lakers star said he enjoys playing with happiness and helping his teammates. But when fans and opponents attack him he does not mind becoming the villain, which is the player everyone wants to beat.

Basketball Is Also Entertainment

LeBron further said that basketball is not only about winning games, it is also about entertaining fans. He compared the NBA to movies and wrestling as people enjoy strong heroes and powerful villains. He also said that sometimes, playing the villain makes the game more exciting for everyone.

A Career Full of Rivalries

LeBron has been seen as a villain many times in his career. When he left Cleveland in 2010 to join Miami, many of his fans turned against him. Later, rival teams like the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors also treated him as the enemy.

Boos Turn Into Respect

However, as LeBron is moving closer to his retirement, the crowds are less angry at him and show more respect towards him. The fans want to watch him play while they still can. Still. LeBron admits that he will miss those moments when his performance made an entire arena fall silent.