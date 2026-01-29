 LeBron James Breaks Down In Tears As Cavaliers Play Emotional Tribute Honouring His Cleveland Legacy; Video
LeBron James was overcome with emotion in Cleveland as the Cavaliers honored him with a tribute video during a first-quarter timeout against the Lakers. The video showcased his historic moments with the franchise. At 41, James was seen wiping away tears at Rocket Arena, a rare emotional display that surprised fans and highlighted his enduring legacy in his former hometown.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 09:24 AM IST
article-image
Image: NBA/X

In a rare and poignant moment on Wednesday night in Cleveland, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was visibly moved to tears as the Cleveland Cavaliers honored his storied legacy with a tribute video.

The moment came during a first-quarter timeout of the Lakers’ game against the Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. The Cavaliers played a compilation of James’s historic performances. As the on-court video played, James, now 41 years old, was seen wiping his eyes with a towel in an emotional reaction that surprised many in attendance.

Despite the emotional moment, James continued to compete in the game, underscoring the way his career has long blended elite athletic performance with moments that resonate far beyond the scoreboard. Fans embraced the tribute and the reaction, a reminder that even the most accomplished athletes carry profound personal attachments to the places and moments that shaped them.

LA Lakers Superstar LeBron James Stops Drinking Alcohol As He Focuses On Longevity, Recovery & Peak Performance

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has made a notable personal change this season: he has stopped drinking alcohol entirely during his rehabilitation and conditioning work in an effort to stay competitive at age 41.

James missed the first part of the Lakers’ season while recovering from sciatica, a lower-back and leg nerve issue that sidelined him for the first 14 games. During that period, he chose to eliminate alcohol from his lifestyle as part of a focused rehabilitation plan. By doing so, he has slimmed down and reduced stress on his back and joints, which he and the Lakers hope will help him keep up with younger players throughout the long NBA campaign.

This decision represents a broader commitment by James to manage his body meticulously as one of the oldest active players in the league. While he has long been known to enjoy wine socially, this abstinence appears to be a temporary sacrifice aimed specifically at optimizing his health and on-court performance this season.

While alcohol abstinence has become common among many elite athletes seeking to streamline recovery and reduce inflammation, it’s significant that James, a player with a long and celebrated career, has publicly embraced it as part of his professional routine.

