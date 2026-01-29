LA Lakers Superstar LeBron James Stops Drinking Alcohol As He Focuses On Longevity, Recovery & Peak Performance

Image: LeBron James/Instagram

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has made a notable personal change this season: he has stopped drinking alcohol entirely during his rehabilitation and conditioning work in an effort to stay competitive at age 41.

James missed the first part of the Lakers’ season while recovering from sciatica, a lower-back and leg nerve issue that sidelined him for the first 14 games. During that period, he chose to eliminate alcohol from his lifestyle as part of a focused rehabilitation plan. By doing so, he has slimmed down and reduced stress on his back and joints, which he and the Lakers hope will help him keep up with younger players throughout the long NBA campaign.

This decision represents a broader commitment by James to manage his body meticulously as one of the oldest active players in the league. While he has long been known to enjoy wine socially, this abstinence appears to be a temporary sacrifice aimed specifically at optimizing his health and on-court performance this season.

While alcohol abstinence has become common among many elite athletes seeking to streamline recovery and reduce inflammation, it’s significant that James, a player with a long and celebrated career, has publicly embraced it as part of his professional routine.

WATCH: Basketball Legend LeBron James Draws Huge Fan Gathering In China During His 'Forever King Tour'

NBA superstar LeBron James received a grand welcome in China as thousands of fans came out to see him during his “Forever King Tour”. The tour took him to Shanghai and Chengdu, where fans of all ages cheered, sang, and celebrated his visit.

Big Cheers in Shanghai

In Shanghai, LeBron arrived at a university basketball event and the crowd went crazy with excitement. He walked onto the court, greeted players, and helped start a match. People shouted his name and showed how much they love him.

Magic Moments in Chengdu

In Chengdu, the city’s famous Twin Towers were lit up with giant videos of LeBron playing basketball. It looked like a festival made just for him.

LeBron also held a fun basketball clinic for young players. He did some cool moves, like spinning the ball, making long shots, and showing tricks. He encouraged young Chinese players and made everyone smile.

At one point, LeBron even took a bite of a taco and started singing “Taco Tuesday”, which made the whole crowd laugh and sing along.

A Star Who Still Inspires

Even after more than 20 years in basketball, LeBron still draws huge crowds wherever he goes. His visit to China was more than just a sports event, it was a celebration. It showed how deeply people admire him, not just as a player, but as a person who inspires millions.