 World Legends Pro T20 League- Dubai Royals Touch 200 Before Chawla Holds Nerve In 3-Run Thriller Against Thunders
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWorld Legends Pro T20 League- Dubai Royals Touch 200 Before Chawla Holds Nerve In 3-Run Thriller Against Thunders

World Legends Pro T20 League- Dubai Royals Touch 200 Before Chawla Holds Nerve In 3-Run Thriller Against Thunders

The innings was anchored by Samit Patel, who played a match-defining knock, remaining unbeaten on 65 off just 32 deliveries, combining clean striking with smart placement. Patel found support through the innings as the Royals capitalised on favourable batting conditions, pushing past the 200-run mark — the first such total in the league.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 11:29 PM IST
article-image
World Legends Pro T20 League- Dubai Royals Touch 200 Before Chawla Holds Nerve In 3-Run Thriller Against Thunders |

Goa, January 28, 2026: A run-fest in Goa lived up to its billing as Dubai Royals edged past Gurugram Thunders by 3 runs in a high-scoring thriller in the 4th match of the World Legends Pro T20 League 2026.

Batting first, Dubai Royals put on a commanding display to post 200 for 5 in 20 overs, riding on a scintillating batting performance that kept the scoreboard ticking throughout the innings. The Royals started with intent and maintained momentum across phases, ensuring consistent pressure on the Thunder’s bowling unit.

The innings was anchored by Samit Patel, who played a match-defining knock, remaining unbeaten on 65 off just 32 deliveries, combining clean striking with smart placement. Patel found support through the innings as the Royals capitalised on favourable batting conditions, pushing past the 200-run mark — the first such total in the league.

Despite the onslaught, Gurugram Thunders fought back with disciplined spells. Thisara Perera stood out with the ball, finishing with figures of 2 overs for 24 runs, while the Thunder’s bowlers regrouped well in the death overs to limit further damage.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Drives India’s Retail Leasing Rebound As Sector Records 54 Per Cent Growth In 2025: JLL
Mumbai Drives India’s Retail Leasing Rebound As Sector Records 54 Per Cent Growth In 2025: JLL
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 28, 2026, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 28, 2026, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Wednesday Weekly Draw
Chinese President Xi Jinping's Top Military Command Consumed By Paranoia: Report
Chinese President Xi Jinping's Top Military Command Consumed By Paranoia: Report
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 28, 2026, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Chenab Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 28, 2026, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Chenab Wednesday Weekly Draw

Chasing 201, Gurugram Thunders responded with intent, led by a masterclass from Cheteshwar Pujara. The experienced batter showcased a different side of his game, striking at over 100 and registering his first half-century of the tournament. His fluent knock, supported by Perera’s explosive cameo at a strike rate close to 200, powered the Thunders to 197 for 5 and kept the contest alive till the final moments.

The match went down to the wire with 7 runs required off the final over, but Piyush Chawla drew on his vast experience to deliver under pressure. Pujara fell agonisingly short of a century, dismissed on 99, as Chawla closed out the over to seal a dramatic 3-run victory for the Royals.

The win marked Dubai Royals’ first victory of the season after their opening-day defeat, while Gurugram Thunders suffered a second narrow loss, once again coming close but falling just short in a thrilling contest.

Brief Score:

Dubai Royals - 200/5

●Samit Patel - 65 (32)

●Ambati Rayudu - 45 (27)

●Stuart Broad - 2/17 (3 overs)

● Saurin Thakar - 1/26 (3 overs)

Gurugram Thunders - 195/7

● Cheteshwar Pujara - 99 (60)

● Thisara Perera - 56 (27)*

● Piyush Chawla - 3/35 (4 overs)

● Samit Patel - 2/16 (4 overs)

League table after four games - as on January 28, 2026.

Tickets for the World Legends Pro T20 League are available on BookMyShow.

Read Also
Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Take Selfie With Lucky Indian Fan In London | See Pics
article-image

About SG Group:

SG Group is one of India’s most progressive business conglomerates with interests across steel, infrastructure, sports, entertainment, and emerging consumer sectors. Anchored by its flagship brand APL Apollo, India’s largest structural steel tubes manufacturer, the Group is committed to innovation, operational excellence, and creating long-term value. SG Group continues to shape high-impact businesses that contribute to India’s economic and social growth.

For more information, please contact:

Website: https://www.worldlegendsprot20.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/worldlegendsprot20/

X: https://x.com/wlproT20

PR Contact:

Abhay Bhow - Concept PR | 9892751311 | sports@conceptpr.com

Prachi Mahamia - Concept PR | 7021659738 | sports@conceptpr.com

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

World Legends Pro T20 League- Dubai Royals Touch 200 Before Chawla Holds Nerve In 3-Run Thriller...
World Legends Pro T20 League- Dubai Royals Touch 200 Before Chawla Holds Nerve In 3-Run Thriller...
ISPL Season 3: Bhushan Gole’s Late Heroics Guide Bengaluru Strikers To Gritty Win Over Ahmedabad...
ISPL Season 3: Bhushan Gole’s Late Heroics Guide Bengaluru Strikers To Gritty Win Over Ahmedabad...
ICC Suspends USA Batter Aaron Jones Over Fixing Charges In Barbados-Based T10 League
ICC Suspends USA Batter Aaron Jones Over Fixing Charges In Barbados-Based T10 League
IND Vs NZ 4th T20I: Surya & Gambhir's Experiment Fails As New Zealand Thrash India By 3rd Biggest...
IND Vs NZ 4th T20I: Surya & Gambhir's Experiment Fails As New Zealand Thrash India By 3rd Biggest...
Unlucky! Shivam Dube Show In IND Vs NZ 4th T20I Ends After Harshit Rana's Shot Leads To Unfortunate...
Unlucky! Shivam Dube Show In IND Vs NZ 4th T20I Ends After Harshit Rana's Shot Leads To Unfortunate...