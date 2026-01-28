World Legends Pro T20 League- Dubai Royals Touch 200 Before Chawla Holds Nerve In 3-Run Thriller Against Thunders |

Goa, January 28, 2026: A run-fest in Goa lived up to its billing as Dubai Royals edged past Gurugram Thunders by 3 runs in a high-scoring thriller in the 4th match of the World Legends Pro T20 League 2026.

Batting first, Dubai Royals put on a commanding display to post 200 for 5 in 20 overs, riding on a scintillating batting performance that kept the scoreboard ticking throughout the innings. The Royals started with intent and maintained momentum across phases, ensuring consistent pressure on the Thunder’s bowling unit.

The innings was anchored by Samit Patel, who played a match-defining knock, remaining unbeaten on 65 off just 32 deliveries, combining clean striking with smart placement. Patel found support through the innings as the Royals capitalised on favourable batting conditions, pushing past the 200-run mark — the first such total in the league.

Despite the onslaught, Gurugram Thunders fought back with disciplined spells. Thisara Perera stood out with the ball, finishing with figures of 2 overs for 24 runs, while the Thunder’s bowlers regrouped well in the death overs to limit further damage.

Chasing 201, Gurugram Thunders responded with intent, led by a masterclass from Cheteshwar Pujara. The experienced batter showcased a different side of his game, striking at over 100 and registering his first half-century of the tournament. His fluent knock, supported by Perera’s explosive cameo at a strike rate close to 200, powered the Thunders to 197 for 5 and kept the contest alive till the final moments.

The match went down to the wire with 7 runs required off the final over, but Piyush Chawla drew on his vast experience to deliver under pressure. Pujara fell agonisingly short of a century, dismissed on 99, as Chawla closed out the over to seal a dramatic 3-run victory for the Royals.

The win marked Dubai Royals’ first victory of the season after their opening-day defeat, while Gurugram Thunders suffered a second narrow loss, once again coming close but falling just short in a thrilling contest.

Brief Score:

Dubai Royals - 200/5

●Samit Patel - 65 (32)

●Ambati Rayudu - 45 (27)

●Stuart Broad - 2/17 (3 overs)

● Saurin Thakar - 1/26 (3 overs)

Gurugram Thunders - 195/7

● Cheteshwar Pujara - 99 (60)

● Thisara Perera - 56 (27)*

● Piyush Chawla - 3/35 (4 overs)

● Samit Patel - 2/16 (4 overs)

League table after four games - as on January 28, 2026.

