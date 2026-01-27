Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Take Selfie With Lucky Indian Fan In London | See Pics

Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Take Selfie With Lucky Indian Fan In London | X

London, January 27: Indian cricketer and star batter Virat Kohli was recently spotted with his wife Anushka Sharma in London. The couple posed for a photograph with an Indian fan and the fan shared the image on social media which has since gone viral on social media.

The couple is seen dressed in winter casuals as they appeared relaxed and obliged the fan with a selfie. Virat Kohli, who is away from competitive cricket, and Anushka Sharma, who has largely stayed away from the spotlight in recent months, are often seen keeping a low profile during their time in London.

'Warmth And Simplicity'

The couple currently resides in London and are often spotted on the streets and posing with the fans. The internet users and fans are praising the couple for their warmth and simplicity. They also praised their warm gesture towards the fan.

The internet users also pointed out to the fact that Virat Kohli is looking fresh and that another blockbuster season of Indian Premier League (IPL) is loading.

Internet REACTS

A user said, "It’s the smiles, the kindness, and the shared moments that make every journey special. Thank you for the love couples." Another said, "Kohli looks fresh. Looks like another 700+ runs IPL season is just around the corner."

A fans commented, "They’re both enjoying their time, and just seeing both of them together brings a sense of peace to my heart." "Best fan moment for the fan...captured them in lens alongwith him....so nice of them to let the fan do that ...cute duo," said another user.

Fans Criticise The 'King'

Few users also criticised the "King" for leaving India and staying in London. However, several users also came out in support saying that he is living a peaceful life with his family in London. A user tweeted, "He is really living a peaceful life with his family there."

Virat Stays In London

Virat Kohli is now staying London and travels with the team or comes to India when Indian team is playing ODI series. However, Virat Kohli will be seen in the upcoming season of IPL 2026 donning the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) jersey.