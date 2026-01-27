DC Vs GG, WPL 2026 Match Report: Gujarat Giants Hold Nerve To Beat Delhi Capitals In Thrilling Chase By 3 Runs

Gujarat Giants Hold Nerve To Beat Delhi Capitals In Thrilling Chase | X

Vadodara, January 27: Gujarat Giants registered a hard-fought victory over Delhi Capitals in a closely contested Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 match at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday as GG defended a competitive total of 174 despite a spirited chase from the Capitals. The match came down to the last over as Delhi required 9 runs off last six balls and Sophie Divine bowled a magnificent last over to power Gujarat to a memorable victory.

Chasing 175 for victory, Delhi Capitals fell short by three runs after losing wickets at crucial moments and finished behind the required rate in the final overs, as Gujarat's bowlers held their composure under pressure to seal the win.

Beth Mooney Leads Gujarat Giants with the Bat

Earlier, Gujarat Giants posted 174 for nine in their 20 overs, built around a composed half-century from Beth Mooney. The wicketkeeper-batter anchored the innings with a well-crafted 58 off 46 balls, hitting seven fours to steady the side after early setbacks.

Anushka Sharma added momentum with a brisk 39 off 25 balls, while late contributions from the lower order ensured Gujarat reached a challenging total on a good batting surface.

Giants Bowlers Apply the Brakes

Defending the total, Gujarat Giants struck early to put Delhi Capitals on the back foot. Sophie Devine and Ashleigh Gardner picked up key wickets, while Tanuja Kanwar and Rajeshwari Gayakwad tightened the screws in the middle overs to slow the scoring rate.

Regular breakthroughs ensured Delhi were unable to build sustained partnerships during the chase.

Delhi Capitals Fall Short Despite Resistance

Despite brief resistance from the middle order, Delhi Capitals struggled to maintain momentum as the asking rate climbed in the final overs. Gujarat’s disciplined bowling and sharp fielding proved decisive, with the Giants closing out the match calmly to register a crucial win.

Match Summary

Gujarat Giants: 174/9 (20 overs)

Delhi Capitals: Fell short in the chase

Result: Gujarat Giants won

Venue: Vadodara International Cricket Stadium