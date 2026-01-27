 IND Vs NZ 4th T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Streaming, Venue And Playing XIs
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND Vs NZ 4th T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Streaming, Venue And Playing XIs

IND Vs NZ 4th T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Streaming, Venue And Playing XIs

India have already sealed a series win and travel to Vizag to keep their chances of a whitewash alive on Wednesday. The IND vs NZ 4th T20I will be played at the ACA-DVCA Stadium in Vishakhapatnam. It is India's penultimate match before the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 kicks off next month. India's explosive batting has been a treat to watch while Kiwis will hope to put the breaks on in Vizag.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 10:42 PM IST
article-image
India have already gained an unassailable 3-0 series lead heading to Vizag. | X

India will aim to continue their dominance when they take the field in the IND vs NZ 4th t20I in Vishakhapatnam on Wednesday. The Men in Blue come into the game with a 3-0 series lead, offering them a chance to work on their deficiencies with an eye on the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Their batting has simply blown New Zealand away with Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav all in good touch. Rinku Singh and Hardik Pandya have also chipped in with cameos. Such has been the fury in their batting that India have so far spent only a combined 25.2 overs in the park while chasing 209 and 154.

Sanju has struggled and while coach Morne Morkel has backed him, time is running out for the keeper batter to show his mettle.

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Match Details

FPJ Shorts
MPCB Secures Top Rank In Maharashtra’s 150-Day Sevakarmi Plus Programme, Excels In E-Governance
MPCB Secures Top Rank In Maharashtra’s 150-Day Sevakarmi Plus Programme, Excels In E-Governance
Mumbai Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell To Take Custody Of Gangster Ravi Pujari In ₹3 Crore Santacruz Extortion Case
Mumbai Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell To Take Custody Of Gangster Ravi Pujari In ₹3 Crore Santacruz Extortion Case
Brahmaputra Tragedy: Boat Capsizes In Chenga, Women And Children Among Seven Missing
Brahmaputra Tragedy: Boat Capsizes In Chenga, Women And Children Among Seven Missing
Thane Murder: 23-Year-Old Cloth Trader Beaten To Death In Bhiwandi, 3 Relatives Booked For Murder
Thane Murder: 23-Year-Old Cloth Trader Beaten To Death In Bhiwandi, 3 Relatives Booked For Murder

Match: India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I

Date: January 28, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: ACA-DVCA International Cricket Stadium, Vishakhapatnam

IND vs NZ Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming will also be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website, allowing viewers to follow the action on mobile and desktop platforms.

Read Also
IND Vs NZ 4th T20I: 'Do Or Die' For Sanju Samson As Indian Opener's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Playing...
article-image

IND vs NZ Predicted Playing XI

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchelll Santner, James Neesham, Mark Chapman, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry,

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

DC Vs GG, WPL 2026 Match Report: Gujarat Giants Hold Nerve To Beat Delhi Capitals In Thrilling Chase...
DC Vs GG, WPL 2026 Match Report: Gujarat Giants Hold Nerve To Beat Delhi Capitals In Thrilling Chase...
IND Vs NZ 4th T20I: India Aim To Continue Dominance As New Zealand Search For 1st Win In...
IND Vs NZ 4th T20I: India Aim To Continue Dominance As New Zealand Search For 1st Win In...
Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Take Selfie With Lucky Indian Fan In London | See Pics
Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Take Selfie With Lucky Indian Fan In London | See Pics
IND Vs NZ 4th T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Streaming, Venue And Playing XIs
IND Vs NZ 4th T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Streaming, Venue And Playing XIs
Arijit Singh Retires: Throwback To When Superstar Performed At IPL, World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony...
Arijit Singh Retires: Throwback To When Superstar Performed At IPL, World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony...