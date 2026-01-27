IND Vs NZ 4th T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Streaming, Venue And Playing XIs

India have already gained an unassailable 3-0 series lead heading to Vizag. | X

India will aim to continue their dominance when they take the field in the IND vs NZ 4th t20I in Vishakhapatnam on Wednesday. The Men in Blue come into the game with a 3-0 series lead, offering them a chance to work on their deficiencies with an eye on the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Their batting has simply blown New Zealand away with Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav all in good touch. Rinku Singh and Hardik Pandya have also chipped in with cameos. Such has been the fury in their batting that India have so far spent only a combined 25.2 overs in the park while chasing 209 and 154.

Sanju has struggled and while coach Morne Morkel has backed him, time is running out for the keeper batter to show his mettle.

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Match Details

Match: India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I

Date: January 28, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: ACA-DVCA International Cricket Stadium, Vishakhapatnam

IND vs NZ Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming will also be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website, allowing viewers to follow the action on mobile and desktop platforms.

IND vs NZ Predicted Playing XI

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchelll Santner, James Neesham, Mark Chapman, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry,