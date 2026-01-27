IND Vs NZ 4th T20I: India Aim To Continue Dominance As New Zealand Search For 1st Win In Vishakhapatnam

India are aiming to add a 4th consecutive win to their kitty in Vizag | X

India have already sealed a series win and travel to Vizag to keep their chances of a whitewash alive on Wednesday. The IND vs NZ 4th T20I will be played at the ACA-DVCA Stadium in Vishakhapatnam. It is India's penultimate match before the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 kicks off next month. India's explosive batting has been a treat to watch while Kiwis will hope to put the breaks on in Vizag.

Their batting has simply blown New Zealand away with Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav all in good touch. Rinku Singh and Hardik Pandya have also chipped in with cameos. Such has been the fury in their batting that India have so far spent only a combined 25.2 overs in the park while chasing 209 and 154.

Sanju has struggled and while coach Morne Morkel has backed him, time is running out for the keeper batter to show his mettle. The same has been the case with Kuldeep Yadav. Ravi Bishnoi impressed in Guwahati and could find himself in the Playing XI again.

IND vs NZ Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming will also be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website, allowing viewers to follow the action on mobile and desktop platforms.

IND vs NZ Predicted Playing XI

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchelll Santner, James Neesham, Mark Chapman, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry