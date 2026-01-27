 Viral Video: Arshdeep Singh Mimics Sunny Deol's Walk After Watching Border 2 On Republic Day 2026 Ahead Of IND Vs NZ 4th T20I In Vishakhapatnam
Indian team invoked their patriotic spirit for Republic 2026 after landing in Vishakhapatnam. The entire team went for a movie day out, watching the Varun Dhawan, Sunny Deol starrer Border 2. Arshdeep Singh was also seen imitating Sunny Deol's walk from the movie in a viral video.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 06:22 PM IST
The Indian cricket team enjoyed a day out on Republic Day 2026 in Vishakhapatnam. The Men in Blue arrived in the coastal city of Andhra Pradesh having clinched an unassailable 3-0 series lead in Guwahati on Sunday.

On Monday night, the entire team was spotted at the INOX Varun on beach road in Vizag. Head coach Gautam Gambhir, captain Suryakumar Yadav and even bowling coach Morne Morkel were in attendance as they watched the Republic Day release in theatres. Arshdeep Singh was also seen imitating Sunny Deol's walk from the movie in a viral video.

India touched down in Vizag following their 8-wicket demolition job of New Zealand in Guwahati. The Men in Blue have already sealed the series and will aim to make it a whitewash with two games left to play.

Released on January 23, the war drama Border 2 crossed the Rs 250 crore mark at the global box office within just four days of its release and has earned Rs 180 crore net (Rs 212.5 crore gross) in India over its extended opening weekend.

Border 2 has received positive reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3.5 stars and wrote, "Border 2 is an emotional film that gives a perfect tribute to our soldiers from the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force, and the Indian Navy. So, you should watch it! Please carry a lot of tissues, you will need them!"

