 'Look At My LV Bag': Ishan Kishan's Funny Remark Lightens Mood Ahead Of IND vs NZ 4th T20; Video
Indian star player Ishan Kishan brought humor ahead of the 4th T20 against New Zealand, jokingly showing his designer Louis Vuitton bag and saying, “Look at my LV bag” as he boarded the team bus. The playful moment, captured on video, drew smiles from teammates and fans, highlighting Kishan’s cheerful personality alongside his explosive batting skills.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 01:06 PM IST
article-image
Image: BCCI/X

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan brought some humor to the team’s pre-match routine ahead of the 4th T20 against New Zealand. As he was about to board the team bus, Kishan could be heard jokingly saying, “Look at my LV bag,” while showing off his designer Louis Vuitton bag.

The light-hearted moment, captured on video by team media, immediately drew smiles from teammates and fans alike, providing a glimpse of Kishan’s playful personality off the field. Known for his explosive batting and charismatic presence, Kishan’s humorous side adds a fun dimension to the Indian squad.

Kishan’s jovial remark offered a refreshing break from the intensity of international cricket, showing that even in high-pressure tournaments, players know how to keep the mood light.

Fans quickly shared clips of the moment on social media, praising Kishan not only for his cricketing skills but also for his cheerful demeanor that keeps the team spirit high.

Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Visits Kamakhya Temple To Offer Prayers Ahead Of IND vs NZ 3rd T20; Video

In a serene yet meaningful pre-match ritual, Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir visited the iconic Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati ahead of the third T20 international against New Zealand. Gambhir offered prayers at the historic shrine, seeking blessings for the team’s success and smooth performance in the series.

The visit highlighted Gambhir’s spiritual side and his belief in drawing positive energy before crucial matches. Known for his disciplined and strategic approach as a coach, Gambhir’s trip to the temple was seen as a gesture to inspire the team and connect with the local culture.

Fans and locals gathered to catch a glimpse of the former Indian opener, expressing admiration for Gambhir’s humble and grounded demeanor. Social media buzzed with images and videos of the coach at the temple, emphasizing the blend of cricket and spirituality that often characterizes Indian sports traditions.

As India prepares for the third T20 clash against New Zealand in Guwahati, Gambhir’s prayers at Kamakhya Temple are expected to provide both mental strength and motivation to the players, underlining the balance between preparation, skill, and faith in the game.

