Arijit Singh Retires: Throwback To When Superstar Performed At IPL, World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony | VIDEO

Arijit Singh performs at the IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony in Ahmedabad. | Image Credit: IPLT20.com

Playback singer Arijit Singh has announced his retirement in a shock announcement on Tuesday. In a statement issued on social media, he said he would no longer take on any new assignments as a playback vocalist, while clarifying that he would continue to make music.

Singh remains one of the most popular names in playback in Hindi music industry. having delivered several hits over the years, Arijit also performed at the opening ceremony of the IPL 2023. His performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium tugged the heartstrings of a packed crowd in Ahmedabad.

Singh later that year once again performed at the venue ahead of the India vs Pakistan match of the ICC World Cup 2023. Arijit joined the likes of Shankar Mahadevan and Sukhwinder Singh to sing Vande Mataram and galvanise the crowd ahead of the rival clash.

Arijit started his musical journey by participating in the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005. He made his Hindi film debut in 2011 with Phir Mohabbat from Murder 2, but rose to fame with the 2013 romantic hit Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2. Since then, he has delivered iconic songs such as Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil), Kesariya (Brahmastra), and Phir Le Aaya Dil (Barfi!).

"Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey. God has been really kind to me," his Facebook post read.