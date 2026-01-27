'End Of An Era': Arijit Singh Fans In SHOCK As Singer Announces Retirement From Playback Singer After 15-Year Journey

Arijit Singh | Photo Via Instagram

Singer Arijit Singh has announced his retirement from playback singing after a 15-year-long journey in the industry, leaving fans shocked. In an official statement issued on Tuesday, January 27, the singer stated that he will not take on any new assignments as a playback vocalist going forward. He thanked everyone for their continued support and clarified that he will continue making music.

Arijit Singh Announces Retirement From Playback Singing

Singh wrote, "Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey. God has been really kind to me. I am fan of good music and in future will be learning more and do more on my own as a small little artist. Thanks again for all your support. I still have to finish some pending commitments , will finish them. So you might get some releases this year. Just to be clear that I won't stop making music."

Fans React

Soon after Arijit made the announcement, his fans were left in shock by the sudden decision, with many calling it the 'end of an era.' A user commented, "You are not a singer, you are an emotion. A gem is always a gem."

"Don't do this yaar," another comment read.

Another said, "This news is both exciting and shocking. Exciting because stepping away may finally let him explore new sounds, depth of his vocals and collaborations but it's shocking because he gave us some truly unforgettable songs. Wishing him the best for this new chapter , we're curious, hopeful, and excited for what’s ahead."

"Oh man, I thought it was fake. I want this to be fake," commented a social media user.

Some of Arijit's most popular songs include Tum Hi Ho, Agar Tum Saath Ho, Soch Na Sake, Kesariya, Apna Bana Le, Ve Kamleya, Binte Dil, Gehra Hua, Chaleya, and O Maahi, among others.