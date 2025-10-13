'Misunderstanding Mere Side Se Hui': Salman Khan Addresses Rift With Arijit Singh, Says Now They're Good Friends - VIDEO

Superstar Salman Khan recently cleared the air on his feud with singer Arijit Singh during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19. For the unawares, the Salman–Arijit controversy remains one of Bollywood's most talked-about celebrity feuds. However, the actor clarified that they are good friends now and there had been a 'misunderstanding' between them.

Salman stated, "Arijit aur main acche dost hai. Woh misunderstanding thi aur woh misunderstanding mere side se hui thi. Uske baad usne gaane bhi kiye mere liye. Tiger 3 mein kiya usne, ab Galwan (Battle of Galwan) mein kar raha hai (Arijit and I are good friends. That misunderstanding had happened from my side. After that, he even sang songs for me... he sang in Tiger 3 and now he's doing one in Galwan)."

The topic was brought up during Salman's interaction with comedian Ravi Gupta, who graced the episode as a special guest. Gupta joked that initially he was skeptical to come to the show because he looks like Arijit. However, Salman laughed and clarified that there is bitterness between them now.

Salman Khan & Arijit Singh's rift

The controversy reportedly began in 2014 at an awards show. During the event, Salman was hosting, and Arijit, who had just won an award for his hit song Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2, came on stage in casual attire. Salman jokingly asked him if he had fallen asleep, to which Arijit quipped, "Aap logon ne sula diya (you guys put us to sleep)."

The comment, though made in jest, didn't sit well with Salman, reports had stated back then. What seemed like harmless banter soon snowballed into a professional fallout.

Over the next few years, Arijit's songs that were originally recorded for Salman's films were reportedly replaced by other singers. One of the most notable examples was from Sultan (2016), where Arijit had recorded the soulful track Jag Ghoomeya. However, his version was dropped, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's rendition was used instead.

In 2016, Arijit made headlines when he publicly posted a heartfelt apology to Salman on Facebook, pleading with him to retain his version of the song. He wrote, "Please don’t remove my voice… I have sung it keeping your persona in mind." The post, however, was soon deleted, but not before it went viral.