Salman Khan Indirectly Slams Abhinav Kashyap For Criticising Him, Says 'People Talk Rubbish On Podcasts As They Have Nothing Better To Do' - Video

Bollywood actor Salman Khan took an indirect dig at filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap during one of the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of Bigg Boss 19. For those unversed, in some of his recent interviews, Abhinav, who directed Salman's Dabangg, had slammed the actor, calling him 'badtameez and gunda'. He had also criticised Salman's family.

Now, a video from Salman's Bigg Boss 19 episode has surfaced in which he talks about those criticising him and spreading negativity.

Without taking any names, he said, "Those who once associated with me are also targeted me these days. People I’ve had connections with, even those who once praised me, are now saying all sorts of nonsense. These days, people go on podcasts and talk rubbish, simply because they have nothing better to do."

While addressing the contestants, he further said, "My request to everyone is the same: do some work. No matter how you feel, no matter what you’re going through, you have to get up, take a shower, and show up to work."

Recently, Abhinav made some shocking allegations against Salman and his family. For those unversed, Abhinav had a major fallout with the Khan family in 2010 when Dabangg released. Once again, as the blockbuster film completed 15 years, Abhinav called Salman a 'gunda' and said he is not interested in acting.

In an interview with Screen, Abhinav said, "Salman is never involved. He is not even interested in acting, and he hasn’t been since the last 25 years. He does a favour by turning up to work. He is more into the power of being a celebrity, but he is not interested in acting. He is a gunda (goon). I was not aware of this before Dabangg. Salman badtameez hai, ganda insaan hai (Salman is ill-mannered, he is a bad person)."

Abhinav, who is Gangs of Wasseypur director Anurag Kashyap's brother, further called Salman the "father of the star system in Bollywood."

Read Also Abhinav Kashyap Reveals Malaika Arora Had Differences With Salman Khan Over Munni Badnaam Outfits:...

"He is from a film family which has been in the industry since 50 years. He continues the process. They are vindictive people. They control the whole process. If you don’t agree with them, they come after you," he reportedly stated.

Abhinav has also worked on films like Jung, Besharam, Paanch and Yuva.