Sydney Sweeney Wears Britney Spears' Iconic 'Circus' Outfit At Her Space-Themed 28th Birthday Party

Hollywood darling Sydney Sweeney marked her 28th birthday in true star style, hosting a dazzling space-themed celebration in Los Angeles. The 'Anyone But You' and Immaculate actress stunned partygoers in a metallic minidress from The Blonds, adorned with silver star motifs, a design once made iconic by pop legend Britney Spears during her 2008 Circus era.

A Nod to Britney Spears’ iconic look

The sparkling dress that Sydney chose for her big night has a rich pop culture history. Britney Spears first wore the silver star-studded number for her Circus album photoshoot back in 2008. The striking outfit even appeared on the cover of the super deluxe edition of the album, released on December 2 of that year, coinciding with Spears’ own 27th birthday. Styled with black fishnets and platform heels, the look became a fan-favorite moment in Britney’s career, and Sydney’s revival of the piece felt like a glamorous homage.

Celebrity guests and galactic fashion

The guest list was equally starry, with Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez making a surprise appearance. The Amazon founder leaned into the space theme, sporting a navy jacket emblazoned with his Blue Origin logo. Sanchez matched the cosmic vibe in a shimmering silver mini-dress paired with bold drop earrings and oversized sunglasses, perfectly complementing Sydney’s futuristic ensemble.

Other celebrity attendees included Glen Powell, Wiz Khalifa, Diplo, and Ashton Kutcher, who joined the night’s interstellar celebrations. Sydney completed her look with futuristic high heels, sharing a series of photos on Instagram captioned, “Welcome to planet syd.” The post quickly went viral, racking up over a million likes.

Delayed instagram reveal

Although Sydney’s birthday falls on September 12, the actress chose to delay sharing her party photos. Many stars strategically hold off posting personal moments to maximize buzz, and Sydney was no exception. Earlier this month, she was occupied with the Emmy Awards as well as promoting her upcoming film Christy at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Fans and fellow celebrities flooded her comments with praise. Australian musician Bella Hunter, wife of American billionaire Gary Friedman, wrote, “TOPPPPPPP you look like a DREAM. BEAM ME UPPPPP.” Social media users echoed the sentiment, applauding Sydney’s modern twist on Britney’s legendary look.