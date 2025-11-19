Travis Scott Concert Happening In Mumbai Today: Show Timings, Ticket Availability & More Details

Mumbai is bracing for pure chaos, in the best way possible. After igniting Delhi with a power-packed show last month, rapper Travis Scott is finally touching down in the city for his first-ever Mumbai concert with his Circus Maximus tour. The buzz has been unreal, the hype is sky-high, and today the energy at Mahalaxmi Race Course is set to hit "FE!N” levels.

Travis Scott Mumbai Concert: Date, show timings & venue

Travis is set to hit the Mumbai stage today, Wednesday, November 19, at the Mahalaxmi Race Course, which has been turned into a massive festival-like setup for his India tour. As per BookMyShow, the event kicks off at 5:00 PM, with supporting acts and build-up performances warming up the crowd. Travis is expected to take the stage soon after, delivering his much-awaited performance.

Can you still get Travis Scott Mumbai concert tickets?

If you’re still hoping to squeeze into the show, there’s a sliver of hope—though not for long. While many categories have already sold out, a few ticket tiers are still available on BookMyShow.

Ticket categories:

Bronze Standing: Rs 5,000

Silver Platform: Rs 7,000

Gold Platform: Rs 15,000

Fan Pit Ground (Left): Rs 16,000

Check tickets here

What to expect tonight

Expect a Travis Scott trademark spectacle with surging bass, wild visuals, and high-octane stage energy that have defined his global shows. With Mumbai making space for thousands of fans, the venue is set for giant screens, immersive lighting, and the explosive sound design La Flame is known for. Crowd roars, mosh pits, and nonstop adrenaline? Absolutely guaranteed.

So Mumbaikars, get ready for the first taste of the Travis Scott experience tonight!