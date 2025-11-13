Mumbai's Biggest Concerts This November 2025: Akon, Travis Scott, Himesh Reshammiya & More

Mumbai is turning into the ultimate concert capital this November! From hip-hop powerhouses and Bollywood icons to serene kirtan nights and fashion-fuelled fests, the city’s concert calendar is stacked with unmissable experiences. Whether you’re into mosh pits, melodies, or mindful music, there’s something for everyone.

Top Mumbai concerts this November 2025

Travis Scott: Circus Maximus Stadium Tour

Get ready, Mumbai! Rapper Travis Scott is bringing his iconic Circus Maximus tour to Mumbai for the very first time. Known for his high-octane performances, wild visuals, and chart-topping hits like FE!N and SICKO MODE, this is bound to be one of the most electrifying nights the city has ever seen. Expect pyrotechnics, crowd-surfing, and pure chaos of the best kind.

When: November 19 | 5 PM onwards

Where: Mahalaxmi Race Course

Tickets: ₹5,500 onwards

Himesh Reshammiya at Myntra GlamStream Fest 2025

It’s time to say “Tera Surroor” out loud! Bollywood’s beloved singer Himesh Reshammiya is headlining the first-ever Myntra GlamStream Fest with an extravagant mix of fashion, beauty, and beats. Expect a night packed with nostalgia, glam, and his trademark high-pitched energy.

When: November 16 | 3 PM onwards

Where: MMRDA Grounds, BKC

Tickets: ₹1,499 onwards

Akon India Tour 2025

The Smack That hitmaker is back! Akon returns to India with his signature charisma and global hits like Lonely, Beautiful, and Chammak Challo. After making headlines in Delhi and Bengaluru, the rapper is set to deliver another electrifying night in Mumbai. Get ready for an evening of nostalgia, dance, and pure feel-good vibes as the crowd sings along to every word.

When: November 16 | 7 PM onwards

Where: Nesco Hall 6, Goregaon

Tickets: ₹6,499 onwards

Mohan Sisters Live

When the stunning trio Neeti, Shakti, and Mukti Mohan share the stage, it’s nothing short of magic. Their live show blends soulful vocals, stunning choreography, and emotional storytelling — from classic Bollywood tributes to high-energy performances. Prepare yourself to sing and dance the night away.

When: November 22 | 7:30 PM onwards

Where: The Grand Theatre, NMACC, BKC

Tickets: ₹1,500 onwards

Rolling Loud India

Hip-hop fans, this one’s for you! Rolling Loud, the world’s biggest rap festival, makes its India debut with a massive lineup featuring Karan Aujla, Central Cee, and more. Expect heavy bass, wild energy, exclusive merch, and performances that will go down in Indian music history.

When: November 22 & 23 | 3 PM onwards

Where: Loud Park, Kharghar

Tickets: ₹4,500 onwards

Radhika Das India Tour 2025

End the month on a peaceful note with kirtan artist Radhika Das. His music blends devotional chants with upbeat rhythms, creating a space for reflection, love, and joy. It is perfect for those seeking serenity amidst the city’s chaos.

When: November 29 | 7 PM onwards

Where: Nesco Hall 6

Tickets: ₹2,499 onwards

