 Mumbai's Biggest Concerts This November 2025: Akon, Travis Scott, Himesh Reshammiya & More
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleMumbai's Biggest Concerts This November 2025: Akon, Travis Scott, Himesh Reshammiya & More

Mumbai's Biggest Concerts This November 2025: Akon, Travis Scott, Himesh Reshammiya & More

From Akon’s nostalgic bangers to Travis Scott’s explosive debut and Radhika Das’s soulful finale, Mumbai’s November 2025 concert scene promises an unmatched musical journey.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 11:37 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai is turning into the ultimate concert capital this November! From hip-hop powerhouses and Bollywood icons to serene kirtan nights and fashion-fuelled fests, the city’s concert calendar is stacked with unmissable experiences. Whether you’re into mosh pits, melodies, or mindful music, there’s something for everyone.

Top Mumbai concerts this November 2025

Travis Scott: Circus Maximus Stadium Tour

Get ready, Mumbai! Rapper Travis Scott is bringing his iconic Circus Maximus tour to Mumbai for the very first time. Known for his high-octane performances, wild visuals, and chart-topping hits like FE!N and SICKO MODE, this is bound to be one of the most electrifying nights the city has ever seen. Expect pyrotechnics, crowd-surfing, and pure chaos of the best kind.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Blast Case: CCTV Shows Dr Umar Mohammad Driving Explosive-Laden Car In Connaught Place Before Heading To Red Fort Area
Delhi Blast Case: CCTV Shows Dr Umar Mohammad Driving Explosive-Laden Car In Connaught Place Before Heading To Red Fort Area
Chennai: NIA Court Sentences Karukka Vinoth To 10 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For 2023 Raj Bhavan Petrol Bomb Attack
Chennai: NIA Court Sentences Karukka Vinoth To 10 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For 2023 Raj Bhavan Petrol Bomb Attack
ED Arrests Managing Director Of Jaypee Infratech In Money Laundering Case, Alleging Siphoning Of Money Paid By Homebuyers
ED Arrests Managing Director Of Jaypee Infratech In Money Laundering Case, Alleging Siphoning Of Money Paid By Homebuyers
Red Fort Blast: FSL, Delhi Police Team Recover Body Parts In New Lajpat Rai Market
Red Fort Blast: FSL, Delhi Police Team Recover Body Parts In New Lajpat Rai Market

When: November 19 | 5 PM onwards

Where: Mahalaxmi Race Course

Tickets: ₹5,500 onwards

Book Here

Read Also
Biggest Concerts In India 2025: From Travis Scott To DJ Snake; Check Out International Artists...
article-image

Himesh Reshammiya at Myntra GlamStream Fest 2025

It’s time to say “Tera Surroor” out loud! Bollywood’s beloved singer Himesh Reshammiya is headlining the first-ever Myntra GlamStream Fest with an extravagant mix of fashion, beauty, and beats. Expect a night packed with nostalgia, glam, and his trademark high-pitched energy.

When: November 16 | 3 PM onwards

Where: MMRDA Grounds, BKC

Tickets: ₹1,499 onwards

Book Here

Akon India Tour 2025

The Smack That hitmaker is back! Akon returns to India with his signature charisma and global hits like Lonely, Beautiful, and Chammak Challo. After making headlines in Delhi and Bengaluru, the rapper is set to deliver another electrifying night in Mumbai. Get ready for an evening of nostalgia, dance, and pure feel-good vibes as the crowd sings along to every word.

When: November 16 | 7 PM onwards

Where: Nesco Hall 6, Goregaon

Tickets: ₹6,499 onwards

Book Here

Read Also
Meet Akon's Wife Tomeka Thiam; She Was Spotted With Singer At Delhi Airport Ahead Of India Tour 2025
article-image

Mohan Sisters Live

When the stunning trio Neeti, Shakti, and Mukti Mohan share the stage, it’s nothing short of magic. Their live show blends soulful vocals, stunning choreography, and emotional storytelling — from classic Bollywood tributes to high-energy performances. Prepare yourself to sing and dance the night away.

When: November 22 | 7:30 PM onwards

Where: The Grand Theatre, NMACC, BKC

Tickets: ₹1,500 onwards

Book Here

Rolling Loud India

Hip-hop fans, this one’s for you! Rolling Loud, the world’s biggest rap festival, makes its India debut with a massive lineup featuring Karan Aujla, Central Cee, and more. Expect heavy bass, wild energy, exclusive merch, and performances that will go down in Indian music history.

When: November 22 & 23 | 3 PM onwards

Where: Loud Park, Kharghar

Tickets: ₹4,500 onwards

Book Here

Read Also
Food Guide: Top 5 Eateries In Mumbai Suburbs For Scrumptious Breakfast
article-image

Radhika Das India Tour 2025

End the month on a peaceful note with kirtan artist Radhika Das. His music blends devotional chants with upbeat rhythms, creating a space for reflection, love, and joy. It is perfect for those seeking serenity amidst the city’s chaos.

When: November 29 | 7 PM onwards

Where: Nesco Hall 6

Tickets: ₹2,499 onwards

Book Here

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai's Biggest Concerts This November 2025: Akon, Travis Scott, Himesh Reshammiya & More

Mumbai's Biggest Concerts This November 2025: Akon, Travis Scott, Himesh Reshammiya & More

Euphoria Fame Jacob Elordi's 10-Hour Make-Up To Tranform Into Frankenstein Monster In Upcoming Film

Euphoria Fame Jacob Elordi's 10-Hour Make-Up To Tranform Into Frankenstein Monster In Upcoming Film

Aryan Khan Celebrated 28th Birthday: Things You Didn't Know About Shah Rukh Khan's Son

Aryan Khan Celebrated 28th Birthday: Things You Didn't Know About Shah Rukh Khan's Son

Maharaja Ranjit Singh's Birth Anniversary: Know These Interesting Facts About The Sher-e-Punjab

Maharaja Ranjit Singh's Birth Anniversary: Know These Interesting Facts About The Sher-e-Punjab

Children's Day 2025: 5 Fun Places In Mumbai To Visit With Your Kids

Children's Day 2025: 5 Fun Places In Mumbai To Visit With Your Kids