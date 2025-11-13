Euphoria Fame Jacob Elordi's 10-Hour Make-Up To Tranform Into Frankenstein Monster In Upcoming Film

Jacob Elordi is winning widespread praise for his astonishing performance in Guillermo del Toro’s highly anticipated film Frankenstein. The Australian actor takes on the haunting role of Frankenstein’s creature, undergoing one of the most intricate makeup transformations ever attempted in cinema. Netflix recently released behind-the-scenes footage showcasing the painstaking process- and it’s as fascinating as it is gruelling.

A masterpiece of makeup and patience

Elordi’s transformation took more than 10 hours each day, involving over 42 prosthetic pieces- with 14 dedicated to his head and neck alone. The prosthetic team, led by renowned artist Mike Hill, meticulously layered prosthetics across Elordi’s body like a human jigsaw puzzle. The look was completed with fake dentures and large brown contact lenses, giving the creature a raw, almost newborn appearance.

Mike Hill described Elordi as “a fabulous canvas” for the role, noting that his towering 6’5” frame provided the ideal physical base for the creature’s design. But more than his physique, Hill praised Elordi’s emotional depth and patience, saying, “There’s a soul in there, and there’s an active performance in there.”

The making- and unmaking-of a Monster

The removal process was just as demanding, taking about nine hours. To ease the procedure, the crew used an inflatable sauna in Elordi’s trailer to gently dissolve the strong adhesives that held the prosthetics in place.

For Elordi, the process was not just a transformation, but a complete immersion into the character. “From the moment I stepped into the makeup trailer, the performance began,” he shared. “Guillermo told me it would be not just a meditation, but a metamorphosis.”

Guillermo del Toro’s Vision: A Creature Reborn

Del Toro’s Frankenstein is far from a conventional monster movie. The Oscar-winning filmmaker reimagines Mary Shelley’s classic as a tragic, soulful exploration of humanity, loss, and creation. Speaking about his vision, del Toro described the creature as “a newborn soul- pale, translucent, and fragile.”

With Frankenstein, del Toro delivers what he calls an “operatic” take on the gothic tale, blending heart and horror. Alongside Elordi, the film stars Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein and Mia Goth in a pivotal role.