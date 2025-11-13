Maharaja Ranjit Singh's Birth Anniversary: Know These Interesting Facts About The Sher-e-Punjab

By: Rahul M | November 13, 2025
Maharaja Ranjit Singh was a renowned leader of the Sikh Empire, who ruled the northwest Indian subcontinent in the early half of the 19th century.
He was born on November 13, 1780, in Gujranwala (now in Pakistan. Ranjit Singh was the founder and first maharaja of the Sikh Empire.
Maharaja Ranjit Singh unified various warring factions and princely states of Punjab. He led his army and fought against the king of Afghanistan, Zaman Shah Durrani, at the age of 17, foiling his invasion of India. Ranjit Singh defeated him twice in the Battle of Amritsar and the Battle of Gujarat in 1797, and yet another Battle of Amritsar in 1798.
He was crowned as maharaja in 1807 at the age of 20. Singh had captured Lahore in 1799, already before becoming the maharaja.
Under Singh's rule, the Sikh Empire was secular as the king allowed fighters from all the different religions and backgrounds to join his army.
Maharaja Ranjit Singh had 20 wives, including the famous queens Rani Mahtab Kaur, Ranji Ratan Kaur, and Maharani Jind Kaur.
He had eight children; however, he accepted only Kharak Singh and Duleep Singh as his biological sons.
