Mumbai Guide: 10 Facts About Banganga Maha-Arti Every Mumbaikar Should Know

Location and History: Held at the ancient Banganga Tank in the Walkeshwar Temple Complex, Malabar Hill, Mumbai, a significant spiritual heritage site.
Mythological Origin: Legend says Lord Rama shot an arrow (baan) here, creating a freshwater tributary of the holy Ganga River
Organizing Body: The grand ceremony is annually organized by the Gaud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Temple Trust to promote the site's spiritual importance.
Time of Event: The major Maha Aarti usually takes place annually on the auspicious night of Tripurari Purnima or Kartik Purnima, an important Hindu day.
Visual Spectacle: The tank is stunningly illuminated by thousands of oil lamps (diyas) floating on the water, creating a breathtaking, divine spectacle for devotees.
Ritualistic Significance: The ritualistic Maha Aarti involves Vedic chanting, devotional songs, and traditional worship performed by Brahmin priests, invoking blessings.
"Mini Varanasi": Due to the grand scale and profound religious devotion, the Banganga Maha Aarti is often referred to as Mumbai's "Mini Varanasi."
Maha Arti Today: The Banganga Maha Aarti is scheduled for today, Wednesday, November 5, 2025, on Tripurari Purnima, with grand celebrations beginning at 6 PM.
Crowd and Security: The event attracts thousands of devotees. Organizers often mandate QR code registration for entry due to safety and crowd management.
