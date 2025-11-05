Mumbai: Banganga Maha-Aarti To Illuminate Walkeshwar On Tripurari Purnima; Check Out Details | Banganga Maha-Arti Official Website

Mumbai: The maximum city, Mumbai’s sacred Banganga Tank in Walkeshwar will witness a grand spiritual gathering on Wednesday evening as thousands of devotees come together for the Banganga Maha-Aarti, organised by the GSB Temple Trust. The event, held annually on the occasion of Tripurari Purnima, has become one of South Mumbai’s most awaited religious celebrations.

This year marks the 12th edition of the Maha-Aarti, which begins at 6 PM and will be led by Mahant Sudhirdas Maharaj from the renowned Kalaram Temple in Nashik. The evening will feature Vedic chanting, devotional rituals, and thousands of oil lamps lighting up the ancient Banganga Tank, creating a breathtaking sight for devotees and visitors alike.

Thousands of devotees gathered in devotion at Banganga Maha-Arti in 2024 | Banganga Maha-Arti Official Website

Safety And Crowd Management At Banganga

Given last year’s massive turnout, the organisers have prioritised safety and order. Entry will be permitted only for those who have registered online in advance, with each devotee required to present a QR code at the entrance. The Mumbai Police and GSB Trust have set up multiple checkpoints and will conduct security screenings to ensure smooth entry. The Trust has clarified that registrations have now closed after reaching the approved capacity.

To manage crowd movement and avoid traffic congestion, devotees have been urged not to bring private vehicles. Free air-conditioned shuttle services will operate from Grant Road (West) and Charni Road (East) to the venue. Volunteers and security teams will assist attendees throughout the evening.

The organisers have also advised devotees to bring reusable water bottles, maintain cleanliness, and follow instructions during the Aarti. For those unable to attend in person, the ceremony will be streamed live on the official Banganga Maha-Aarti YouTube channel, allowing everyone to witness this divine celebration from afar.

How To Reach Banganga?

To reach Banganga in Mumbai, you can use public transport or taxi. For public transport, take a train to Charni Road station, then use the number 108 bus to Walkeshwar, followed by a short walk to Banganga Tank. Alternatively, if starting from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), take a bus to Walkeshwar and walk or catch a local bus to Banganga. A taxi offers the fastest route directly to Banganga but is more costly. Walking is an option for those near Charni Road or Walkeshwar, taking approximately 55 minutes from Charni Road and about 1 hour and 19 minutes from CSMT to Banganga Tank.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/