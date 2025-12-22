Maharashtra Local Body Polls 2025: CM Devendra Fadnavis–Ravindra Chavan Duo Powers BJP To Unprecedented Success | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 22: Riding on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s development-oriented politics and Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan’s strong organisational skills and precise election planning, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has registered unprecedented success in the municipal council and nagar panchayat elections in the state. For the first time, the BJP has emerged as a dominant force in these local body polls across Maharashtra.

‘Devendra–Ravindra’ Duo Vindicated By Results

The respectful reference to the “Devendra–Ravindra” leadership duo, often heard among BJP workers, stood vindicated by the results declared on Sunday. State BJP president Ravindra Chavan said the election outcome proved that the party’s campaign slogan, “Tumchi Aamchi BJP Sarvanchi” (BJP belongs to everyone), struck a chord with the people of Maharashtra.

Chavan’s Leadership Put To Test

After taking charge as state BJP president six months ago, Chavan travelled extensively across Maharashtra, adopting a disciplined approach marked by a unique blend of restraint and aggression.

During this period, he also succeeded in bringing several senior leaders into the BJP. These elections were seen as a litmus test for Chavan’s leadership, especially given his strong influence in the Konkan region, and the results clearly indicate that he passed with flying colours.

BJP Prevails In Tough Triangular Contests

In many parts of the state, the BJP was locked in direct contests with the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction).

However, the political acumen displayed by Chief Minister Fadnavis, coupled with Chavan’s organisational strength, helped the BJP emerge victorious in several tough battles.

Alliance Balance Carefully Maintained

At the same time, the BJP leadership carefully ensured that its electoral gains did not destabilise the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Observers believe that Fadnavis and Chavan jointly worked out the political arithmetic to safeguard the alliance’s power structure, while also sending a strong message to the second rung of leadership within the Shiv Sena and the NCP.

Speculation Over Chavan–Shrikant Shinde Equation

Political circles are also abuzz with speculation over whether the love-hate equation between Ravindra Chavan and Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde may intensify further in the wake of recent BJP inductions and the latest election results.

Also Watch:

Eyes On Upcoming Civic Body Elections

With civic body elections scheduled to be held in January, there is growing confidence within the BJP that the Devendra–Ravindra combination may once again deliver success. How alliance partners within the Mahayuti recalibrate their strategies in response to this momentum will be closely watched in the coming weeks.

