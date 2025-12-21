‘BJP Once Again Number 1 In Maharashtra’: CM Devendra Fadnavis Thanks Voters, Hails Candidates As Party Dominates Local Body Polls

CM Devendra Fadnavis Thanks Voters, Hails Candidates As Party Dominates Local Body Polls | File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Sunday, December 21, expressed heartfelt thanks to the voters and hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates and workers for their remarkable performance in the local body elections 2025. In the civic body polls, trends showed Mahayuti registering a sweeping victory, with the BJP emerging as the dominant force across municipal councils and nagar panchayats.

नगर परिषद व नगर पंचायत निवडणूक 2025 : भाजपा पुन्हा नंबर 1 ! 🪷



मा. पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदीजी यांच्या नेतृत्वात, भाजपा राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष आणि मा. केंद्रीय मंत्री जे. पी. नड्डाजी व भाजपा राष्ट्रीय कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष नितीन नबीनजी यांच्या मार्गदर्शनाखाली आणि भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष आमदार… pic.twitter.com/b7z4Aa6imG — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) December 21, 2025

Taking to his official social media handle on X (formerly Twitter), the CM attributed the party's huge numbers to PM Modi's leadership, J P Nadda and Nitin Nabin's guidance. Moreover, he also praised the efforts of BJP Maharashtra State President Ravindra Chavan and party workers across the state. He said, "BJP is once again Number 1 in the state!"

The counting of votes for the elections to the posts of president and members in 286 municipal councils and nagar panchayats across Maharashtra began at 10 am.

What Does the Current Trend Show?

According to the TV9 Marathi numbers, the BJP is leading in 117 seats, while the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in 59 seats. Ajit Pawar’s NCP is currently secured 37 seats, followed by the Congress with 31, NCP (SP) with 10, and the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray-led Sena with 9 seats.

Nitin Gadkari Hails Party's Performance

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said the "overwhelming success" of the BJP in the Maharashtra local body polls was a "victory of the (party) workers". "Yours, ours, BJP belongs to everyone, and this is a victory of the workers," Gadkari said in a post on X.

"This is a victory of the workers. Thank you to the people who supported the BJP by maintaining faith in its development oriented working style," the Union minister asserted.

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar credited the outcome to the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the results of the municipal and city council elections announced today in Maharashtra clearly show that his leadership has been accepted across the state. Under his leadership, the BJP achieved an unprecedented landslide victory, securing more than double the number of seats held by other parties,” Narwekar said.

