Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Deploys Special Surveillance Squads As Poll Code Comes Into Force

Navi Mumbai: With the Model Code of Conduct for the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) general elections coming into force on December 15, the civic body has deployed special surveillance squads to ensure strict compliance and prevent violations across the city.

Under the supervision of Additional Municipal Commissioner Sunil Pawar, the NMMC has set up a dedicated Model Code of Conduct cell along with multiple enforcement teams. Guided by Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde, offices of eight election decision officers have been made operational in the municipal area, with three monitoring teams deployed at each office in the first phase.

The teams include static surveillance squads, flying squads and video surveillance units. In addition, separate video monitoring teams will function independently in every ward to keep a close watch on election-related activities.

These squads will monitor violations such as bribing voters, distribution of cash, goods or liquor, offering inducements, intimidation, and other breaches of the Model Code of Conduct. They will also keep a vigil on activities that could create religious or social tension, derogatory remarks against political rivals, use of places of worship for campaigning, unauthorised slogans, advertisements and public programmes. All such activities will be videographed.

“The Model Code of Conduct is a moral framework to ensure that elections are conducted in a peaceful, fair and dignified manner. It is essential to protect citizens’ right to peace and to provide equal opportunity to all candidates,” Additional Municipal Commissioner Sunil Pawar said, appealing to political parties, candidates and citizens to strictly adhere to the rules.

Deputy Commissioner (Property Tax) Dr Amol Palve has been appointed as the coordination officer for monitoring activities, while Transport Undertaking Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Tushar Daundkar will serve as the coordinating officer for the various enforcement teams.

Citizens can report violations or share information through the NMMC’s toll-free helpline numbers 1800222309 and 1800222310. The civic body has also announced that similar help desks will soon be set up at ward offices to strengthen monitoring and public participation in ensuring free and fair elections.

