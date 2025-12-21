Mahayuti Triumphs: Shiv Sena Wins 5, BJP And NCP Get 3 Each In Nashik Civic Polls |

Nashik: The results of the municipal council elections held in the district were declared on Sunday. As expected, the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the state stamped its authority with an overall victory across the district. Of the 11 directly elected president posts announced in the district, Shiv Sena won 5, while the BJP and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) secured 3 seats each.



In Yeola, Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, and in Sinnar, former minister Manikrao Kokate successfully retained their bastions. In Nandgaon and Manmad, Shiv Sena MLA Suhas Kande’s candidates emerged victorious, while in Chandwad, the BJP candidate backed by MLA Dr. Rahul Aher won the contest.



However, in Satana, the BJP candidate supported by MLA Dilip Borse was defeated, with the Shiv Sena candidate clinching victory. In the prestigious Pimpalgaon Baswant Municipal Council, NCP MLA Dilip Banker suffered a major setback as the BJP candidate secured a decisive win. BJP candidates won in Ozar, NCP candidates triumphed in Bhagoore, while Shiv Sena candidates emerged victorious in Trimbakeshwar and Igatpuri. The opposition Mahavikas Aghadi was virtually wiped out.



Voting for the elections to 11 municipal councils in the district was conducted in two phases on December 2 and December 20. For the 11 mayoral posts, a total of 53 candidates were in the fray, while more than 1,000 candidates contested for 264 corporator seats, making the contest highly competitive.

The three parties of the ruling Mahayuti largely fought independently, while confusion within the opposition Mahavikas Aghadi continued till the end. Ultimately, the results were declared on Sunday.



In the direct mayoral results, the BJP won in Ozar, Pimpalgaon Baswant, and Chandwad. Shiv Sena secured victories in Trimbakeshwar, Igatpuri, Manmad, Nandgaon, and Satana, while the NCP emerged victorious in Yeola, Bhagoore, and Sinnar.



Campaign buzz

During the election campaign, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar held rallies for their respective party candidates, creating significant momentum. In contrast, the absence of major leaders’ rallies from the Mahavikas Aghadi is being seen as a lack of seriousness towards the elections.



List of Winning Candidates:

Bhagoore: Prerna Balkawade (NCP)

Pimpalgaon Baswant: Dr. Manoj Barde (BJP)

Sinnar: Vitthalraje Ugle (NCP)

Ozar: Anita Ghegdmal (BJP)

Trimbakeshwar: Triveni Tungar (Shiv Sena)

Igatpuri: Shalini Khatale (Shiv Sena)

Yeola: Rupesh Lonari (NCP)

Manmad: Yogesh Patil (Shiv Sena)

Nandgaon: Sagar Hire (Shiv Sena)

Satana: Harshada Patil (Shiv Sena)

Chandwad: Vaibhav Bagul (BJP)