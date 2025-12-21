Cold Wave Grips Nashik: Niphad Records Minimum Temperature Of 4.07°C |

Nashik: Cold conditions have intensified across Niphad taluka, with a sharp drop in minimum temperatures. Due to cold northerly winds, the entire taluka has been gripped by a cold wave, forcing residents to endure biting cold conditions.



Rui recorded a minimum temperature as low as 4.07 degrees Celsius, while the Wheat Research Centre at Kundewadi reported a minimum temperature of 4.5 degrees Celsius. As the cold deepens, a picturesque scene of misty vapour has emerged over the Shiv River in Lasalgaon. Steam rising from the water has created a scenic view, making the surroundings look enchanting.



To protect themselves from the freezing cold, residents have resorted to lighting bonfires, especially during the early morning and night hours, to keep warm.





Meanwhile, the cold weather is also impacting agriculture. While the low temperatures are proving *harmful to grape crops, increasing the concerns of grape growers, the same conditions are favourable for rabi crops such as wheat and chickpea.