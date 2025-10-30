Nashik Rural Police Seize 2,000 Counterfeit Rs 500 Notes, Arrest Two From Madhya Pradesh |

Police seized 2,000 counterfeit Rs 500 notes, identical in appearance to genuine ones, along the Mumbai–Agra Highway. The Malegaon Taluka Police carried out the operation and arrested two men from another state — Nazim Akram Mohammad Ayyub Ansari (34) and Mohammad Zuber Mohammad Ashraf Ansari (33), both residents of Madhya Pradesh.



According to reports, the Malegaon Taluka Police team detained the duo on Wednesday night while patrolling. They had received prior confidential information about the suspects. During the patrol near Hotel A-One Sagar, police noticed two men acting suspiciously and apprehended them. Upon searching their belongings, officers found 2,000 counterfeit Rs 500 notes.



A case has been registered at the Malegaon Taluka Police Station. The operation was conducted under the guidance of District Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil, along with Additional SP Tegbir Singh Sandhu, Deputy Superintendent of Police Yashwant Bawiskar, and Police Inspector Pritam Chaudhary with his team.