Rs 25,055 Crore Development Plan Approved For 2027 Nashik Kumbh Mela

The long-awaited development plan for the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela to be held in Nashik–Trimbakeshwar has finally been approved. The plan, jointly prepared by the Central and State Governments, has an overall outlay of ₹25,055 crore, of which ₹7,410 crore has already been sanctioned, informed Kumbh Mela Authority Chairman and Divisional Commissioner Dr Praveen Gedam and Kumbh Mela Commissioner Shekhar Singh.



With barely a year and a half left for the grand event, extensive preparations are underway to ensure its success. To provide world-class infrastructure for the millions of devotees expected to attend, a special committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan and the Kumbh Mela Authority will oversee and coordinate all arrangements. Gedam stated that the Chief Minister has instructed officials to complete all proposed works within the stipulated timeframe and to maintain quality standards.





Priority to Infrastructure Development



According to administrative sources, the state government has approved ₹5,140 crore for the first phase of development works and ₹2,270.61 crore for road development.

The approved works include:



₹3,016 crore for internal roads, bridges, sewage treatment, CCTV networks, and fire safety systems.



₹750 crore allocated to the Water Resources Department for ghat construction and lift irrigation projects.





Major Allocations Under the Plan



Project / Department Allocation - (₹ Crore)



National Highways & other road works - 2,458

Nashik (Ozar) Airport development - 640

Eight railway stations - 1,476

Ramkal Path project - 99.14

Sadhugram land acquisition - 1,000

Trimbakeshwar sewage & wastewater project - 165.88

Power substation setup - 73.50

Archaeology Department - 48.78







Focus on Timely, Quality Completion



The Kumbh Mela Authority has emphasized that all development projects will be completed on schedule and with high quality. The primary goal is to ensure modern, convenient facilities for devotees and smooth management of the massive congregation.



“Infrastructure development will remain the top priority for the successful organization of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. All projects will be completed on time with utmost quality,” said Dr Praveen Gedam, Chairman, Kumbh Mela Authority.