 Nearly 3,000 Students From Eklavya Schools To Participate In State-Level Sports Meet In Nashik
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNearly 3,000 Students From Eklavya Schools To Participate In State-Level Sports Meet In Nashik

Nearly 3,000 Students From Eklavya Schools To Participate In State-Level Sports Meet In Nashik

The state-level sports competition of 37 Eklavya Adarsh Ashram schools of Maharashtra Tribal Janjatiya Janseva School Sanstha will be organised from October 31 at Late Minatai Thackeray Stadium in Panchavati. The competition will last for three days and will be inaugurated by Tribal Development Minister Dr Ashok Uike at 9.30 am.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 01:19 PM IST
article-image
Nearly 3,000 Students From Eklavya Schools To Participate In State-Level Sports Meet In Nashik | (Representative Pic)

Nashik: The state-level sports competition of 37 Eklavya Adarsh Ashram schools of Maharashtra Tribal Janjatiya Janseva School Sanstha will be organised from October 31 at Late Minatai Thackeray Stadium in Panchavati.

The competition will last for three days and will be inaugurated by Tribal Development Minister Dr Ashok Uike at 9.30 am. Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, School Education Minister Dada Bhuse, Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate, Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal, Minister of State for Tribal Development Indranil Naik and local MPs-MLAs will be present in the program.

Read Also
Nashik: ACB Books Forest Guard For Demanding ₹2.5 Lakh Bribe To Release Seized Timber-Laden...
article-image

2,704 students are participating in this competition, including 1,427 boys and 1,277 girls. The competition will be played in individual and team groups. There will be 15 sports in the individual category like walking, running, badminton, boxing, chess, gymnastics, jiu-jitsu, tennis, shooting, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, weightlifting, wrestling (free style), and yoga. While in the team category, 7 sports like basketball, football, handball, hockey, kabaddi, kho-kho, and volleyball will be played.

FPJ Shorts
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Embarks On Official Visit To Bhutan To Further Deepen Economic & Developmental Cooperation
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Embarks On Official Visit To Bhutan To Further Deepen Economic & Developmental Cooperation
RBI New Rules, Nomination Mandatory In All Bank Accounts From November 1: Key Details You Must Know
RBI New Rules, Nomination Mandatory In All Bank Accounts From November 1: Key Details You Must Know
Mumbai Metro 3 To Offer Huge Discounts For Differently-Abled Passengers | Here's All You Need To Know
Mumbai Metro 3 To Offer Huge Discounts For Differently-Abled Passengers | Here's All You Need To Know
‘We Believed In Ratan Tata, But ...’: Pune TCS Employees Allege Forced Resignations Amid Layoffs
‘We Believed In Ratan Tata, But ...’: Pune TCS Employees Allege Forced Resignations Amid Layoffs
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Iconic ‘Wagh Nakh’ Goes On Display In Kolhapur

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Iconic ‘Wagh Nakh’ Goes On Display In Kolhapur

‘We Believed In Ratan Tata, But ...’: Pune TCS Employees Allege Forced Resignations Amid Layoffs

‘We Believed In Ratan Tata, But ...’: Pune TCS Employees Allege Forced Resignations Amid Layoffs

Pune: PMC Declares HCMTR ‘Abandoned’ In Supreme Court; Citizens Demand Accountability Over...

Pune: PMC Declares HCMTR ‘Abandoned’ In Supreme Court; Citizens Demand Accountability Over...

Pune’s Lokmanya Nagar Row: Residents Allege Political Interference, Builder Lobby Pressure;...

Pune’s Lokmanya Nagar Row: Residents Allege Political Interference, Builder Lobby Pressure;...

Nashik: Bank Of Maharashtra Assures Traders Of Swift Resolution To Cheque Clearing Delays

Nashik: Bank Of Maharashtra Assures Traders Of Swift Resolution To Cheque Clearing Delays