Nearly 3,000 Students From Eklavya Schools To Participate In State-Level Sports Meet In Nashik | (Representative Pic)

Nashik: The state-level sports competition of 37 Eklavya Adarsh Ashram schools of Maharashtra Tribal Janjatiya Janseva School Sanstha will be organised from October 31 at Late Minatai Thackeray Stadium in Panchavati.

The competition will last for three days and will be inaugurated by Tribal Development Minister Dr Ashok Uike at 9.30 am. Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, School Education Minister Dada Bhuse, Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate, Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal, Minister of State for Tribal Development Indranil Naik and local MPs-MLAs will be present in the program.

2,704 students are participating in this competition, including 1,427 boys and 1,277 girls. The competition will be played in individual and team groups. There will be 15 sports in the individual category like walking, running, badminton, boxing, chess, gymnastics, jiu-jitsu, tennis, shooting, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, weightlifting, wrestling (free style), and yoga. While in the team category, 7 sports like basketball, football, handball, hockey, kabaddi, kho-kho, and volleyball will be played.