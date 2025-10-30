Congress Chief Harshvardhan Sapkal Slams CM Devendra Fadnavis For ‘Clean Chit’ In Satara Suicide Doctor Case In Maharashtra's Beed | Sourced

Beed: State Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the state government and the chief minister, alleging that the CM had given a “clean chit” to the main perpetrators involved in the alleged harassment of a young doctor in Kavadgaon, Wadwani tehsil.

Speaking to mediapersons, Sapkal described the entire episode surrounding the doctor’s suicide case as “utterly unfortunate and shameful for a progressive state like Maharashtra.”

According to the Congress leader, the deceased doctor, an MBBS graduate from a financially modest background, faced acute harassment after she refused to comply with improper demands made by individuals allegedly associated with the ruling party.

“A young woman doctor, after completing her education against all odds, was asked to issue a fitness certificate that she clearly felt was unethical. When she bravely refused, her persecution began,” Sapkal stated.

He further alleged that, as retribution for her refusal, she was unjustly assigned post-mortem duty, a task typically reserved for junior doctors. “Assigning such a duty to a respected doctor merely because she upheld her professional ethics and did not yield to the demands of the powerful is deeply concerning,” he added.

Sapkal used the incident to highlight what he termed a broader issue of women’s safety in workplaces and educational institutions across Maharashtra.

He cited past controversies, including the Home Department’s handling of the Pune Swargate case, where “irresponsible statements” were made, and an incident involving the daughter of a Union Minister, who had to stage a sit-in at a police station after law enforcement allegedly failed to act on a molestation complaint.

“The height of outrageous behaviour is that the chief minister visited the area and subsequently gave a ‘clean chit’ to the main culprits of this incident before leaving,” Sapkal asserted, demanding accountability and justice for the doctor.

The Congress leader warned that such incidents prove that working women and students in the state are not safe.