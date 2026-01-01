Nashik: Six-Lane Nashik-Solapur-Akkalkot Corridor Gets Central Government Nod |

Nashik: The Central Government has given its approval to the 374-kilometre-long, six-lane Nashik–Solapur–Akkalkot Greenfield Corridor. The project was cleared on Wednesday by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister. With municipal elections in the state scheduled within the next fortnight, this approval is being seen as a significant “gift” to the public from the Centre.



The project is estimated to cost around ₹19,142 crore and will be developed on a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis. It is expected to provide a major boost to logistics and generate substantial employment opportunities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the project through a tweet.



Once completed, the travel time between the two pilgrimage centres of Nashik and Akkalkot will be reduced to just five hours from the current nine hours. Additionally, the existing distance of 524 kilometres will be shortened by 150 kilometres to 374 kilometres.



Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has welcomed the Centre’s announcement. He stated that the project will connect important cities such as Nashik, Ahilyanagar, and Solapur with Kurnool, ensuring faster, more efficient, and safer travel. Being a part of the PM Gati Shakti initiative, this project is set to become a significant milestone in the development of modern transportation infrastructure.