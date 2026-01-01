 Nashik: Six-Lane Nashik-Solapur-Akkalkot Corridor Gets Central Government Nod
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Six-Lane Nashik-Solapur-Akkalkot Corridor Gets Central Government Nod

Nashik: Six-Lane Nashik-Solapur-Akkalkot Corridor Gets Central Government Nod

The Central Government has given its approval to the 374-kilometre-long, six-lane Nashik–Solapur–Akkalkot Greenfield Corridor. The project was cleared on Wednesday by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister. With municipal elections in the state scheduled within the next fortnight, this approval is being seen as a significant “gift” to the public from the Centre.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 06:15 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Six-Lane Nashik-Solapur-Akkalkot Corridor Gets Central Government Nod |

Nashik: The Central Government has given its approval to the 374-kilometre-long, six-lane Nashik–Solapur–Akkalkot Greenfield Corridor. The project was cleared on Wednesday by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister. With municipal elections in the state scheduled within the next fortnight, this approval is being seen as a significant “gift” to the public from the Centre.


The project is estimated to cost around ₹19,142 crore and will be developed on a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis. It is expected to provide a major boost to logistics and generate substantial employment opportunities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the project through a tweet.


Once completed, the travel time between the two pilgrimage centres of Nashik and Akkalkot will be reduced to just five hours from the current nine hours. Additionally, the existing distance of 524 kilometres will be shortened by 150 kilometres to 374 kilometres.

Read Also
Nashik: Central Railway Earns ₹183.80 Crore From Parcel Services Till November, Records 37% Growth
article-image


Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has welcomed the Centre’s announcement. He stated that the project will connect important cities such as Nashik, Ahilyanagar, and Solapur with Kurnool, ensuring faster, more efficient, and safer travel. Being a part of the PM Gati Shakti initiative, this project is set to become a significant milestone in the development of modern transportation infrastructure.

FPJ Shorts
'Completely Humiliated': Jason Gillespie REVEALS Reason Behind Opting Out Of Pakistan Coaching Role
'Completely Humiliated': Jason Gillespie REVEALS Reason Behind Opting Out Of Pakistan Coaching Role
VIDEO: Tamannaah Bhatia & Sonam Bajwa's Stunning Dance Performances At Goa Club During New Year's Eve Celebration Goes Viral
VIDEO: Tamannaah Bhatia & Sonam Bajwa's Stunning Dance Performances At Goa Club During New Year's Eve Celebration Goes Viral
Panvel Civic Polls 2026: Municipal Corporation Sets Up MCC And Grievance Cells To Ensure Fair, Transparent And Rule-Bound Elections
Panvel Civic Polls 2026: Municipal Corporation Sets Up MCC And Grievance Cells To Ensure Fair, Transparent And Rule-Bound Elections
Panvel Civic Polls Near As Ward 3 Voters Cry Neglect, Allege Decade-Long Lack Of Representation And Threaten NOTA Or Boycott
Panvel Civic Polls Near As Ward 3 Voters Cry Neglect, Allege Decade-Long Lack Of Representation And Threaten NOTA Or Boycott

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

97 Nomination Forms Rejected During Scrutiny In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

97 Nomination Forms Rejected During Scrutiny In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

MGM University’s National Hindi Conference To Mark Dushyant Kumar’s 50th Death Anniversary

MGM University’s National Hindi Conference To Mark Dushyant Kumar’s 50th Death Anniversary

Nashik Zilla Parishad Shines As Two PHCs Earn Prestigious NQAS Certification

Nashik Zilla Parishad Shines As Two PHCs Earn Prestigious NQAS Certification

Jalgaon Civic Polls: BJP's Ujwala Bendale Elected Unopposed From Ward 12B

Jalgaon Civic Polls: BJP's Ujwala Bendale Elected Unopposed From Ward 12B

Nashik Paddler Sayali Wani Claims Gold At All India Table Tennis Championship

Nashik Paddler Sayali Wani Claims Gold At All India Table Tennis Championship