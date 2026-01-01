Nashik: Central Railway Earns ₹183.80 Crore From Parcel Services Till November, Records 37% Growth | Representative Pic

Nashik : Central Railway has delivered an impressive performance in parcel and luggage transportation during the financial year 2025–26, earning a total revenue of ₹183.80 crore up to the end of November 2025. This marks a growth of over 37% compared to ₹133.70 crore earned during the corresponding period of the previous financial year.



During this period, Central Railway successfully operated 143 trips of scheduled parcel trains as well as lease and indent Parcel Cargo Express trains, resulting in steady growth in parcel transportation.



The Mumbai Division emerged as the top performer, generating ₹136.20 crore in revenue during the current financial year—an increase of over 43% compared to ₹95.20 crore in the previous year.

The Bhusawal Division also recorded remarkable growth, registering a 93% increase in parcel revenue, which rose from ₹8.90 crore to ₹17.20 crore.



Among other divisions, Pune earned ₹20.20 crore, Nagpur ₹7.60 crore, and Solapur ₹2.60 crore in parcel revenue.



Boost to Farmers and Agricultural Logistics



To support farmers and ensure cost-effective transportation of perishable agricultural produce to wider markets, Central Railway introduced the Kisan Samruddhi Special Train between *Devlali (Maharashtra) and Danapur (Bihar)* in October 2024. So far, the train has completed *63 trips, transporting **over 9,044 tonnes of parcels* and generating revenue of ₹3.24 crore, significantly strengthening the rural economy.





Additionally, in November 2025, Central Railway achieved a historic milestone by initiating direct transportation of silk cocoons from Pandharpur (Maharashtra) to Ramanagaram (Karnataka)—Asia’s largest silk cocoon market. This first-of-its-kind initiative has already facilitated the transport of 4,530 kg of silk cocoons across 116 packages.



With focused marketing strategies, innovative initiatives, and farmer-centric measures, Central Railway continues to witness sustained growth in parcel transportation. Railway officials have expressed confidence that this upward momentum will continue in the coming months.