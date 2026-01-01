 Nashik: Central Railway Earns ₹183.80 Crore From Parcel Services Till November, Records 37% Growth
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Central Railway Earns ₹183.80 Crore From Parcel Services Till November, Records 37% Growth

Nashik: Central Railway Earns ₹183.80 Crore From Parcel Services Till November, Records 37% Growth

Central Railway has delivered an impressive performance in parcel and luggage transportation during the financial year 2025–26, earning a total revenue of ₹183.80 crore up to the end of November 2025. This marks a growth of over 37% compared to ₹133.70 crore earned during the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 06:04 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Central Railway Earns ₹183.80 Crore From Parcel Services Till November, Records 37% Growth | Representative Pic

Nashik : Central Railway has delivered an impressive performance in parcel and luggage transportation during the financial year 2025–26, earning a total revenue of ₹183.80 crore up to the end of November 2025. This marks a growth of over 37% compared to ₹133.70 crore earned during the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

During this period, Central Railway successfully operated 143 trips of scheduled parcel trains as well as lease and indent Parcel Cargo Express trains, resulting in steady growth in parcel transportation.

The Mumbai Division emerged as the top performer, generating ₹136.20 crore in revenue during the current financial year—an increase of over 43% compared to ₹95.20 crore in the previous year.
The Bhusawal Division also recorded remarkable growth, registering a 93% increase in parcel revenue, which rose from ₹8.90 crore to ₹17.20 crore.

Among other divisions, Pune earned ₹20.20 crore, Nagpur ₹7.60 crore, and Solapur ₹2.60 crore in parcel revenue.

Boost to Farmers and Agricultural Logistics

To support farmers and ensure cost-effective transportation of perishable agricultural produce to wider markets, Central Railway introduced the Kisan Samruddhi Special Train between *Devlali (Maharashtra) and Danapur (Bihar)* in October 2024. So far, the train has completed *63 trips, transporting **over 9,044 tonnes of parcels* and generating revenue of ₹3.24 crore, significantly strengthening the rural economy.

Read Also
Chaos On Nomination Day: BJP, Shiv Sena & Congress Face Revolt Over Ticket Distribution In Nashik
article-image


Additionally, in November 2025, Central Railway achieved a historic milestone by initiating direct transportation of silk cocoons from Pandharpur (Maharashtra) to Ramanagaram (Karnataka)—Asia’s largest silk cocoon market. This first-of-its-kind initiative has already facilitated the transport of 4,530 kg of silk cocoons across 116 packages.

With focused marketing strategies, innovative initiatives, and farmer-centric measures, Central Railway continues to witness sustained growth in parcel transportation. Railway officials have expressed confidence that this upward momentum will continue in the coming months.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik Paddler Sayali Wani Claims Gold At All India Table Tennis Championship

Nashik Paddler Sayali Wani Claims Gold At All India Table Tennis Championship

Nashik: Six-Lane Nashik-Solapur-Akkalkot Corridor Gets Central Government Nod

Nashik: Six-Lane Nashik-Solapur-Akkalkot Corridor Gets Central Government Nod

Nashik Civic Polls: BJP Infighting Costs Four Official Candidates Their Candidature

Nashik Civic Polls: BJP Infighting Costs Four Official Candidates Their Candidature

Nashik: Central Railway Earns ₹183.80 Crore From Parcel Services Till November, Records 37% Growth

Nashik: Central Railway Earns ₹183.80 Crore From Parcel Services Till November, Records 37% Growth

Pune Civic Polls: NCP-SP Candidates Stage Upside-Down Protest After Ticket Denial - VIDEO

Pune Civic Polls: NCP-SP Candidates Stage Upside-Down Protest After Ticket Denial - VIDEO