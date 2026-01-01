Nashik Zilla Parishad Shines As Two PHCs Earn Prestigious NQAS Certification |

Nashik: The Zilla Parishad's Health Department has received another feather in its cap. Two Ayushman Health Centres - Primary Health Centers in Nashik district have received the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification from the Central Government.

This result was recently announced by the 'National Health Systems Resource Center' (NHSRC) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. The following two centers in the district have achieved this success:

1. Ayushman Health Centre - Primary Health Center, Uswad (Chandwad Taluka): Achieved 'Quality Certified' status with a high score of 97.00%.

2. Ayushman Health Centre - Primary Health Center, Jategaon (Nashik Taluka): Proved its quality at the national level with 91.75% marks.

Inspection Criteria

In November 2025, a committee of health experts from the Central Government conducted an external inspection of these centers. A thorough inspection was conducted of the Outpatient Department (OPD), maternity ward, laboratory, Inpatient Department (IPD), National Health Programs (NHP), and general services. Both centres performed excellently on all criteria, including patient rights, service availability, infection control, and patient satisfaction index.

District Health Officer Dr Sudhakar More said, “The Zilla Parishad's health department is committed to providing world-class healthcare services to the people in rural areas. This certification will further strengthen the public's trust in these health centers. This success belongs to the medical officers, the staff at the centres, and the District Quality Cell.”

This certification will entitle these centres to additional funding (incentives) from the Central Government, which will be used for the enhancement of facilities and services.

Under the guidance of Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar, district-level guidance was provided by District Maternal and Child Health Officer Dr Harshal Nehete, Assistant District Health Officer. This achievement was made possible by Rajendra Bagul and Additional District Health Officer Dr Deepak Lonare.

This is a feather in the cap for the Nashik district in terms of the quality of rural healthcare services. The success of these centres will inspire other health centers.