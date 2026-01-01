 MGM University’s National Hindi Conference To Mark Dushyant Kumar’s 50th Death Anniversary
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMGM University’s National Hindi Conference To Mark Dushyant Kumar’s 50th Death Anniversary

MGM University’s National Hindi Conference To Mark Dushyant Kumar’s 50th Death Anniversary

Themed “Poora Radif, Adhoora Qafiya,” the conference will focus on an in-depth discussion of Dushyant Kumar’s literary contribution, including the social realism, sensitivity, and rebellious spirit reflected in his ghazals, and their impact on contemporary Hindi literature

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 07:01 PM IST
article-image
Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) University | File Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) University will host a two-day National Hindi Conference on January 4 and 5, 2026, to mark the 50th death anniversary of renowned ghazal poet Dushyant Kumar. The conference is being organised by the Institute of Indian and Foreign Languages, MGM University.

Themed “Poora Radif, Adhoora Qafiya,” the conference will focus on an in-depth discussion of Dushyant Kumar’s literary contribution, including the social realism, sensitivity, and rebellious spirit reflected in his ghazals, and their impact on contemporary Hindi literature.

Read Also
Pune: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar Pay Tributes At Koregaon Bhima...
article-image

Padma Shri Vijaydatta Shridhar, noted ghazal poet Alok Tyagi, Dr Chandradev Kavade, Pradeep Nifadkar, Kamlesh Bhatt Kamal, Vashishth Anoop, Rajesh Badal, Anil Kumar Rai, and several other eminent scholars and writers will participate. MGM University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Vilas Sapkal, and senior university officials will also be present.

A special musical presentation of Dushyant Kumar’s ghazals titled “Peer Parvat-Si” will be presented by Dr Sanjay Mohod on January 4, following the inaugural session.

FPJ Shorts
'Completely Humiliated': Jason Gillespie REVEALS Reason Behind Opting Out Of Pakistan Coaching Role
'Completely Humiliated': Jason Gillespie REVEALS Reason Behind Opting Out Of Pakistan Coaching Role
VIDEO: Tamannaah Bhatia & Sonam Bajwa's Stunning Dance Performances At Goa Club During New Year's Eve Celebration Goes Viral
VIDEO: Tamannaah Bhatia & Sonam Bajwa's Stunning Dance Performances At Goa Club During New Year's Eve Celebration Goes Viral
Panvel Civic Polls 2026: Municipal Corporation Sets Up MCC And Grievance Cells To Ensure Fair, Transparent And Rule-Bound Elections
Panvel Civic Polls 2026: Municipal Corporation Sets Up MCC And Grievance Cells To Ensure Fair, Transparent And Rule-Bound Elections
Panvel Civic Polls Near As Ward 3 Voters Cry Neglect, Allege Decade-Long Lack Of Representation And Threaten NOTA Or Boycott
Panvel Civic Polls Near As Ward 3 Voters Cry Neglect, Allege Decade-Long Lack Of Representation And Threaten NOTA Or Boycott
Read Also
Pune Municipal Polls: Not Just NCP, BJP Too Fields Wives Of Criminals
article-image

The conference will provide a significant platform for scholars, researchers, teachers, students, and literature enthusiasts from across the country. Registration is mandatory for participation. For details, participants may contact Dr Shahnaz Basmeh and Dr Surekha Lakkas.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Aastha Foundation Celebrates 18th Foundation Day In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Aastha Foundation Celebrates 18th Foundation Day In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

97 Nomination Forms Rejected During Scrutiny In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

97 Nomination Forms Rejected During Scrutiny In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

MGM University’s National Hindi Conference To Mark Dushyant Kumar’s 50th Death Anniversary

MGM University’s National Hindi Conference To Mark Dushyant Kumar’s 50th Death Anniversary

Nashik Zilla Parishad Shines As Two PHCs Earn Prestigious NQAS Certification

Nashik Zilla Parishad Shines As Two PHCs Earn Prestigious NQAS Certification

Jalgaon Civic Polls: BJP's Ujwala Bendale Elected Unopposed From Ward 12B

Jalgaon Civic Polls: BJP's Ujwala Bendale Elected Unopposed From Ward 12B