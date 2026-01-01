MGM University’s National Hindi Conference To Mark Dushyant Kumar’s 50th Death Anniversary

Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) University | File Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) University will host a two-day National Hindi Conference on January 4 and 5, 2026, to mark the 50th death anniversary of renowned ghazal poet Dushyant Kumar. The conference is being organised by the Institute of Indian and Foreign Languages, MGM University.

Themed “Poora Radif, Adhoora Qafiya,” the conference will focus on an in-depth discussion of Dushyant Kumar’s literary contribution, including the social realism, sensitivity, and rebellious spirit reflected in his ghazals, and their impact on contemporary Hindi literature.

Padma Shri Vijaydatta Shridhar, noted ghazal poet Alok Tyagi, Dr Chandradev Kavade, Pradeep Nifadkar, Kamlesh Bhatt Kamal, Vashishth Anoop, Rajesh Badal, Anil Kumar Rai, and several other eminent scholars and writers will participate. MGM University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Vilas Sapkal, and senior university officials will also be present.

A special musical presentation of Dushyant Kumar’s ghazals titled “Peer Parvat-Si” will be presented by Dr Sanjay Mohod on January 4, following the inaugural session.

The conference will provide a significant platform for scholars, researchers, teachers, students, and literature enthusiasts from across the country. Registration is mandatory for participation. For details, participants may contact Dr Shahnaz Basmeh and Dr Surekha Lakkas.