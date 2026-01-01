 Pune Municipal Polls: Not Just NCP, BJP Too Fields Wives Of Criminals
Murder accused Bandu Andekar, currently in judicial custody in the murder case of his grandson Ayush Komkar, has filed his nomination. His sister-in-law Laxmi Andekar and daughter-in-law Sonali Andekar, who are accused in the same case, have also filed their nomination papers

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 11:49 AM IST
Pune Municipal Polls: Not Just NCP, BJP Too Fields Wife Of A Criminal | File Photo

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) came under fire after it fielded dreaded gangster Gajanan Marne’s wife, Jayashree Marne, for the upcoming Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) polls from Ward No. 10 (Bavdhan–Bhusari Colony).

Now, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also facing similar questions after it gave a ticket to Pratibha Chorghe, the wife of noted criminal Rohidas Chorghe, from Ward No. 38 (Balajinagar–Ambegaon–Katraj). The saffron party has also given candidature to Swati Mohol, the wife of slain gangster Sharad Mohol, from Ward No. 11 (Rambagh Colony–Shivtirth Nagar).

Not just them, several others who either have cases against them or are related to those accused have also filed nomination forms for the PMC polls.

Murder accused Bandu Andekar, currently in judicial custody in the murder case of his grandson Ayush Komkar, has filed his nomination. His sister-in-law Laxmi Andekar and daughter-in-law Sonali Andekar, who are accused in the same case, have also filed their nomination papers.

Bapu Nayar, who allegedly leads a criminal gang and has a long history of involvement in serious criminal activities, including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, kidnapping, and land grabbing, has filed his nomination from Ward No. 39 (Upper–Super Indiranagar).

