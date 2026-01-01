 Pune: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar Pay Tributes At Koregaon Bhima War Memorial On 208th Anniversary
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar paid tributes at the Jay Stambh near Pune on the 208th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle. Lakhs gathered at the memorial amid tight security, with authorities ensuring smooth movement, recalling the violence that erupted during the 2018 bicentenary.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 11:08 AM IST
article-image
Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi head Prakash Ambedkar and many leaders on Thursday paid tributes at the 'Jay Stambh' (victory pillar) near here on the 208th anniversary of the Koregaon Bhima battle.

Every year, lakhs of people congregate at the 'Jay Stambh' to offer tributes on the anniversary of the battle, which was fought on January 1, 1818, between the British East India Company and the Peshwa faction of the Maratha Confederacy.

Pawar and Ambedkar paid floral tributes at the pillar.

Elaborate security arrangements were made around the memorial, located near Perne village on the Pune-Ahmednagar road.

Pawar praised the district administration for making proper arrangements to facilitate the movement of people at the site.

On the 200th anniversary of the Koregaon Bhima battle on January 1, 2018, violence had broken out in and around the village in which one person was killed, and several others were injured.

