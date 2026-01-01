 Pune Civic Polls 2026: 34-Year-Old Shiv Sena Candidate Booked For Tearing, Swallowing Rival's AB Forms
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Civic Polls 2026: 34-Year-Old Shiv Sena Candidate Booked For Tearing, Swallowing Rival's AB Forms

Pune Civic Polls 2026: 34-Year-Old Shiv Sena Candidate Booked For Tearing, Swallowing Rival's AB Forms

In Pune’s Dhankawadi Sahakarnagar Ward, Shiv Sena candidate Uddhav Kamble was booked for tearing and swallowing the AB forms of his rival, Machhindra Dhawale, during a dispute over nominations for the January 15 civic polls. A case was registered for obstructing a public servant, and the police are investigating. AB forms are essential for candidate nomination in elections.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 09:01 AM IST
article-image
Pune Civic Polls 2026: 34-Year-Old Shiv Sena Candidate Booked For Tearing, Swallowing Rival's AB Forms | File Pic (Representative Image)

Pune: A Shiv Sena candidate has been booked for allegedly tearing up and swallowing AB forms of his rival nominee from the party for the Pune civic polls, a senior police officer said.

About The Incident

The incident took place in Dhankawadi Sahakarnagar Ward Office on Wednesday, and later a case was registered against Sena contestant Uddhav Kamble (34) at the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station, he said.

AB forms from the Shiv Sena were issued to two candidates in the ward number 34 in Pune city for the January 15 polls to the municipal corporation. This led to a heated argument between Shiv Sena candidates Kamble and Machhindra Dhawale.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Local Trains Welcome New Year 2026 With Iconic Horn Salute; Watch Video
Mumbai Local Trains Welcome New Year 2026 With Iconic Horn Salute; Watch Video
Maharashtra Unveils Ambitious II&S Policy 2025 To Become India's First Trillion-Dollar Economy By 2030
Maharashtra Unveils Ambitious II&S Policy 2025 To Become India's First Trillion-Dollar Economy By 2030
Russia Releases Video Of Downed Drone Allegedly Used To Attack Vladimir Putin's Residence; Ukraine Dismisses Claim
Russia Releases Video Of Downed Drone Allegedly Used To Attack Vladimir Putin's Residence; Ukraine Dismisses Claim
Pune Civic Polls 2026: 34-Year-Old Shiv Sena Candidate Booked For Tearing, Swallowing Rival's AB Forms
Pune Civic Polls 2026: 34-Year-Old Shiv Sena Candidate Booked For Tearing, Swallowing Rival's AB Forms
Read Also
BMC Elections 2026: 167 Nominations Found Invalid; Total Candidates 2,231
article-image

During the argument, Kamble allegedly snatched Dhawale's AB forms, tore them and swallowed the pieces, said police.

The officer said, "A case has been registered for obstructing a public servant while he was performing official duties during the election process. We are investigating the matter further." Forms A and B are essential documents under which a political party declares a particular nominee as its candidate in polls.

Pune is among 29 cities and towns where elections for municipal corporations will be held on January 15.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Civic Polls 2026: 34-Year-Old Shiv Sena Candidate Booked For Tearing, Swallowing Rival's AB...

Pune Civic Polls 2026: 34-Year-Old Shiv Sena Candidate Booked For Tearing, Swallowing Rival's AB...

2012 Pune Blasts Case: Accused Bunty Jahagirdar Shot Dead By Unidentified Assailants In Shrirampur

2012 Pune Blasts Case: Accused Bunty Jahagirdar Shot Dead By Unidentified Assailants In Shrirampur

Jalgaon City Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: 1038 Applications For 75 Seats, Ticket Chaos...

Jalgaon City Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: 1038 Applications For 75 Seats, Ticket Chaos...

Pune Airport Ends 2025 With Major Transformation; New Terminal, Higher Traffic & Service Ratings...

Pune Airport Ends 2025 With Major Transformation; New Terminal, Higher Traffic & Service Ratings...

Pune Administration Fully Prepared For Bhima Koregaon Event; District Collector Jitendra Dudi...

Pune Administration Fully Prepared For Bhima Koregaon Event; District Collector Jitendra Dudi...