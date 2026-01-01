Pune Civic Polls 2026: 34-Year-Old Shiv Sena Candidate Booked For Tearing, Swallowing Rival's AB Forms | File Pic (Representative Image)

Pune: A Shiv Sena candidate has been booked for allegedly tearing up and swallowing AB forms of his rival nominee from the party for the Pune civic polls, a senior police officer said.

About The Incident

The incident took place in Dhankawadi Sahakarnagar Ward Office on Wednesday, and later a case was registered against Sena contestant Uddhav Kamble (34) at the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station, he said.

AB forms from the Shiv Sena were issued to two candidates in the ward number 34 in Pune city for the January 15 polls to the municipal corporation. This led to a heated argument between Shiv Sena candidates Kamble and Machhindra Dhawale.

During the argument, Kamble allegedly snatched Dhawale's AB forms, tore them and swallowed the pieces, said police.

The officer said, "A case has been registered for obstructing a public servant while he was performing official duties during the election process. We are investigating the matter further." Forms A and B are essential documents under which a political party declares a particular nominee as its candidate in polls.

Pune is among 29 cities and towns where elections for municipal corporations will be held on January 15.

