BMC Elections 2026: 167 Nominations Found Invalid; Total Candidates 2,231

167 Nominations Found Invalid; Total 2,231 Candidates For BMC Elections

Mumbai: A total of 2,516 nominations submitted for 227 seats for the BMC elections, including all party candidates and independents. Out of the total 167 nominations were found invalid, and rejected on technical grounds. The total number of candidates comes to 2,231, as some have filled forms for more than one ward.

As the deadline for nominations submission ended on December 30, the election department scrutinized the forms and affidavits on December 31, and the final list of nominations was published.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is Friday, January 2, 2026 from 11 am to 3 pm. Thereafter, election symbols will be distributed to the valid candidates from 11 am on Saturday, January 3. The voting for all 227 seats for BMC elections will be held on January 15, and votes will be counted on January 16.

The election department has appointed 23 Returning Officers (RO) for 26 administrative wards. The nomination process began on December 23, and as per the data from the state election commission and BMC, a total of 11,392 forms were distributed by the ROs, of which 2,516 were submitted.

Wards with highest nomination submission

The ROs office which got highest number of candidates nomination for the BMC elections include: M East ward RO with 182 nominations, M East+M West wards (Mankhurd, Govandi, Chembur East) with 164 nominations, A+B+E wards (Colaba, Cuffe Parade, Byculla) with 150 nominations, G North (Dadar, Mahim) with 137, K West (Andheri, Jogeshwari, Vile Parle West) with 133, H East (Bandra, Juhu, Sanatcruz East) and S ward (Bhandup, Kanjurmarg) with 125 each and N ward (Ghatkopar, Vikhroli) with 123.

The lowest number of candidate nominations has been submitted for R Central (Borivali) with 51, C+D wards (Kalbadevi, Girgaon, Malabar Hill) with 58 and R North (Dahisar) with 60 nominations.

Wards with highest rejections

The wards with highest number of nominations were found invalid include: S ward (Bhandup) with 34, M East + M West (Mankhurd, Govandi, Chembur East) with 23, R South (Kandivali) with and 16 and K West (Andheri, Jogeshwari, Vile Parle West) with 11 nomination forms rejections.

All the political parties saw defections and discontent among their workers due to the denial of ticket or loss of seat under the seat-sharing formulas. They have time till January 2 to tackle the rebellion in their ranks.

