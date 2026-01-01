 Maharashtra: 2012 Pune Serial Blasts Accused Bunty Jahagirdar Shot Dead In Shrirampur Town
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMaharashtra: 2012 Pune Serial Blasts Accused Bunty Jahagirdar Shot Dead In Shrirampur Town

Maharashtra: 2012 Pune Serial Blasts Accused Bunty Jahagirdar Shot Dead In Shrirampur Town

Bunty Jahagirdar, an accused in the 2012 Pune serial blasts case, was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants in Shrirampur, Ahilyanagar district, on Wednesday. He was attacked while returning from a burial ground and later died in hospital. Police have formed teams to probe the motive.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 10:43 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: 2012 Pune Serial Blasts Accused Bunty Jahagirdar Shot Dead In Shrirampur Town | X @treeni

Ahilyanagar (Maharashtra): Bunty Jahagirdar, one of the accused in the 2012 Pune serial blasts case, was allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants in Shrirampur town in Ahilyanagar district on Wednesday, police said.

About The Case

Jahagirdar, in his mid-50s, was attacked by two bike-borne persons when he was returning from a burial ground on Borawake College Road, along with another person on a two-wheeler, around 2 pm.

He sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries, said Ahilyanagar Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge.

FPJ Shorts
JSW MG Motor India Reports 19% Sales Growth To 70,554 Units In CY2025, Crosses 1 Lakh EV Milestone
JSW MG Motor India Reports 19% Sales Growth To 70,554 Units In CY2025, Crosses 1 Lakh EV Milestone
CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2025 Objection Window Closes Today At 11 PM; Raise Objections At csirnet.nta.nic.in
CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2025 Objection Window Closes Today At 11 PM; Raise Objections At csirnet.nta.nic.in
DGCA Issues Showcause Notice To Air India Pilots Over Safety Concerns On Flights Between Delhi & Tokyo, Seeks Explaination In 14 Days
DGCA Issues Showcause Notice To Air India Pilots Over Safety Concerns On Flights Between Delhi & Tokyo, Seeks Explaination In 14 Days
'Privilege Of A Lifetime,' Says Zohran Mamdani After Swearing In As New York City's First Muslim Mayor; Takes Oath On Quran
'Privilege Of A Lifetime,' Says Zohran Mamdani After Swearing In As New York City's First Muslim Mayor; Takes Oath On Quran

"The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. Multiple teams have been formed to probe the case, and the investigation is on," Gharge said.

Read Also
Maharashtra Unveils Ambitious II&S Policy 2025 To Become India's First Trillion-Dollar Economy By...
article-image

Jahagirdar was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for his alleged involvement in the Jangli Maharaj Road serial blasts case.

Four coordinated low-intensity explosions had rocked the busy arterial road in the heart of Pune on August 1, 2012, at spots near Balgandharva Theatre, a Dena Bank branch, a McDonald's outlet and Garware Bridge.

Police said Jahagirdar had multiple criminal cases registered against him in Ahilyanagar district, including murder, bodily offences and criminal intimidation.

He was out on bail since 2023 in the bomb blasts case.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

While The World Celebrates New Year, Sindhudurg's Shirale Village Observes 450-Year-Old...

While The World Celebrates New Year, Sindhudurg's Shirale Village Observes 450-Year-Old...

Pimpri-Chinchwad Polls: Chaos Erupts During Nomination Scrutiny - Here's All You Need To Know

Pimpri-Chinchwad Polls: Chaos Erupts During Nomination Scrutiny - Here's All You Need To Know

Pimpri-Chinchwad Polls: Female Shiv Sena (UBT) Official Levels Serious Allegations Against Former...

Pimpri-Chinchwad Polls: Female Shiv Sena (UBT) Official Levels Serious Allegations Against Former...

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar Pay Tributes At Koregaon Bhima...

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar Pay Tributes At Koregaon Bhima...

Maharashtra: 2012 Pune Serial Blasts Accused Bunty Jahagirdar Shot Dead In Shrirampur Town

Maharashtra: 2012 Pune Serial Blasts Accused Bunty Jahagirdar Shot Dead In Shrirampur Town