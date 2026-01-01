Maharashtra Unveils Ambitious II&S Policy 2025 To Become India's First Trillion-Dollar Economy By 2030 | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s new Industries, Investment and Services (II&S) Policy 2025 sets an ambitious target of turning the state into India’s first trillion-dollar economy by 2030, backed by ₹70.5 lakh crore in investments and the creation of 50 lakh jobs.

About The Policy

Cleared by the state cabinet in Nagpur earlier this month for which the GR was issued on Wednesday, the policy lays out a growth roadmap anchored in manufacturing and services. Manufacturing is projected to expand at around 15%, while the services sector is expected to grow at 12–13% over the period. Together, the two are expected to power Maharashtra’s push towards the trillion-dollar milestone.

A key institutional change under the policy is the creation of Invest Maharashtra, a unified investment promotion and facilitation agency with an outlay of ₹3,000 crore. The Industries Department has also been restructured into the Industries, Investment and Services Department, with separate Commissionerates for MSMEs and Services to sharpen sector-specific focus and execution. Infrastructure expansion is another major plank.

The policy envisages the development of over 20 smart industrial townships and 5,000-acre Ultra Mega Parks, alongside new industrial corridors and strengthened multimodal transport networks. A GIS-enabled land bank and incentives for private industrial parks are expected to ease land acquisition and speed up project implementation to position Maharashtra among Asia’s top three industrial hubs.

Read Also Mumbai Begins New Year 2026 With Devotion As Thousands Flock To Siddhivinayak Temple Early Morning;...

To ensure more balanced regional growth, the policy introduces the Emerging Districts Initiative. As many as 27 districts across Zone 1 and Zone 2 will receive targeted incentives, including land at a nominal ₹1 per acre for Fortune 500 and billion-dollar companies. The state plans to facilitate more than 650 industrial projects in these districts, seeking to spread investment and employment beyond established industrial centres. Together, the measures signal a high-stakes push by the state to combine scale, speed and regional balance in its industrial growth strategy over the next five years.

The policy seeks to reposition the state as a leading global business destination, placing micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) at the core of its industrial strategy. Aligned with the vision of Viksit Maharashtra 2047, on the lines of Viksit Bharat, the policy signals a broad institutional, financial and technological reset aimed at accelerating growth. A key pillar of the policy is the creation of Invest Maharashtra under the Companies Act, 2013. Envisaged as an integrated digital platform, it will facilitate investments, streamline approvals and promote balanced regional development across the state.

The state has approved an estimated outlay of ₹1.18 lakh crore for implementing the policy and disbursing incentives to manufacturing and services units. The government has indicated that additional funds will be made available if required. The existing Integrated Incentives Scheme, in force since 2019, will be amended, and a new incentives framework is expected to be announced shortly. To attract higher foreign direct investment, separate operational guidelines will also be issued.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/