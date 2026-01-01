 Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Cotton Warehouse In Wadi Bandar; No Casualties Reported, Video Surfaces
Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Cotton Warehouse In Wadi Bandar; No Casualties Reported, Video Surfaces

A fire broke out at a cotton warehouse in Mumbai’s Wadi Bandar area late Wednesday night, prompting a swift response from multiple fire brigade teams. The blaze was reported around 11:45 pm and brought under control after sustained efforts. No casualties were reported. Cooling operations are ongoing, and officials are assessing the cause and extent of damage.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 08:47 AM IST
Mumbai: A fire broke out at a cotton warehouse in the Wadi Bandar area of Mumbai, prompting a swift response from the fire department, officials said.

Multiple fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot late Wednesday night, and the blaze was brought under control after sustained firefighting efforts.

Divisional Fire Officer Sachin Talekar said the department received information about the fire at around 11:45 pm.

"At 11:45, we received information about the fire breaking out. The fire was brought under control from all sides. There are no casualties," he said, adding that while the fire has been extinguished, cooling operations are still underway.

Officials are assessing the cause of the fire and the extent of damage.

Further details awaited.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

