Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Cotton Warehouse In Wadi Bandar; No Casualties Reported, Video Surfaces | ANI

Mumbai: A fire broke out at a cotton warehouse in the Wadi Bandar area of Mumbai, prompting a swift response from the fire department, officials said.

Multiple fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot late Wednesday night, and the blaze was brought under control after sustained firefighting efforts.

Divisional Fire Officer Sachin Talekar said the department received information about the fire at around 11:45 pm.

#WATCH | Mumbai: A fire broke out in a cotton warehouse located in the Wadi Bandar area. Fire department vehicles arrived at the scene and brought the fire under control. pic.twitter.com/YKN3hiDv6o — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2026

"At 11:45, we received information about the fire breaking out. The fire was brought under control from all sides. There are no casualties," he said, adding that while the fire has been extinguished, cooling operations are still underway.

Officials are assessing the cause of the fire and the extent of damage.

Further details awaited.

