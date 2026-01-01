Thane Cyber Fraud: 42-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹5 Lakh After Installing Fake Bank APK Sent On WhatsApp; Case Registered

A Thane resident lost Rs 5 lakh after installing a fake bank APK file sent through WhatsApp | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 31: Scammers are using newer ways to dupe unsuspecting citizens. Police have recently come across a case wherein a 42-year-old man received a WhatsApp message impersonating a bank in which he has an account.

The message contained an Android Package Kit (APK) file along with an instruction to open and install the file to update the bank's app. The unsuspecting victim installed the said APK file, after which the scammers managed to siphon Rs 5 lakh from his bank account.

Victim received message posing as bank update

According to the police, the complainant is a resident of Thane. On December 21, the complainant received a WhatsApp message containing the credentials of the bank in which he has an account.

The message included an APK file along with instructions to open and install the file to update the bank's app. Assuming the message was from his bank, the complainant installed the APK file on his phone.

Money transferred in two transactions

The complainant later realised that Rs 5 lakh had been transferred from his bank account in two transactions.

Complaint lodged with cyber crime helpline

After realising that he had been duped, the complainant raised the issue on the cyber crime helpline and later got an offence registered in the matter.

Police have registered a case under Sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation using computer resources) of the Information Technology Act. In his complaint, the victim provided details of the beneficiary bank account to which the money was transferred.

Police issue warning against APK files

Police have cautioned citizens against APK files sent by fraudsters. “Never download APK files claiming to be related to government schemes or which are suspicious in nature. Such files are basically remote access or screen mirroring apps used to access OTPs and bank credentials by scammers. Only download apps from official app stores and immediately delete or uninstall such APK files if already downloaded, as these files may contain viruses and steal personal information,” said a police officer.

