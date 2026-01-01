 Thane Cyber Fraud: 42-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹5 Lakh After Installing Fake Bank APK Sent On WhatsApp; Case Registered
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Cyber Fraud: 42-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹5 Lakh After Installing Fake Bank APK Sent On WhatsApp; Case Registered

Thane Cyber Fraud: 42-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹5 Lakh After Installing Fake Bank APK Sent On WhatsApp; Case Registered

A 42-year-old man from Thane lost Rs 5 lakh after installing a fake bank APK file sent via WhatsApp. Police have registered a case under the IT Act and warned citizens not to download APK files from unknown or unofficial sources.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 04:27 AM IST
article-image
A Thane resident lost Rs 5 lakh after installing a fake bank APK file sent through WhatsApp | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 31: Scammers are using newer ways to dupe unsuspecting citizens. Police have recently come across a case wherein a 42-year-old man received a WhatsApp message impersonating a bank in which he has an account.

The message contained an Android Package Kit (APK) file along with an instruction to open and install the file to update the bank's app. The unsuspecting victim installed the said APK file, after which the scammers managed to siphon Rs 5 lakh from his bank account.

Victim received message posing as bank update

According to the police, the complainant is a resident of Thane. On December 21, the complainant received a WhatsApp message containing the credentials of the bank in which he has an account.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Govt To Allow Select Surgeries In Ayurvedic Hospitals From 2026
Uttar Pradesh Govt To Allow Select Surgeries In Ayurvedic Hospitals From 2026
Uttar Pradesh News: 'Prayagraj To Install Statue Of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay,' Says Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya
Uttar Pradesh News: 'Prayagraj To Install Statue Of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay,' Says Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya
Thane Cyber Fraud: 42-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹5 Lakh After Installing Fake Bank APK Sent On WhatsApp; Case Registered
Thane Cyber Fraud: 42-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹5 Lakh After Installing Fake Bank APK Sent On WhatsApp; Case Registered
Bombay High Court Allows Transfer Of ₹84 Crore To NSEL Settlement Account
Bombay High Court Allows Transfer Of ₹84 Crore To NSEL Settlement Account

The message included an APK file along with instructions to open and install the file to update the bank's app. Assuming the message was from his bank, the complainant installed the APK file on his phone.

Money transferred in two transactions

The complainant later realised that Rs 5 lakh had been transferred from his bank account in two transactions.

Complaint lodged with cyber crime helpline

After realising that he had been duped, the complainant raised the issue on the cyber crime helpline and later got an offence registered in the matter.

Police have registered a case under Sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation using computer resources) of the Information Technology Act. In his complaint, the victim provided details of the beneficiary bank account to which the money was transferred.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: Chembur Digital Marketing Firm Owner Duped Of ₹1.26 Crore In Fake Forex,...
article-image

Police issue warning against APK files

Police have cautioned citizens against APK files sent by fraudsters. “Never download APK files claiming to be related to government schemes or which are suspicious in nature. Such files are basically remote access or screen mirroring apps used to access OTPs and bank credentials by scammers. Only download apps from official app stores and immediately delete or uninstall such APK files if already downloaded, as these files may contain viruses and steal personal information,” said a police officer.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Cyber Fraud: 42-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹5 Lakh After Installing Fake Bank APK Sent On...

Thane Cyber Fraud: 42-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹5 Lakh After Installing Fake Bank APK Sent On...

Bombay High Court Allows Transfer Of ₹84 Crore To NSEL Settlement Account

Bombay High Court Allows Transfer Of ₹84 Crore To NSEL Settlement Account

BMC Elections 2026: 167 Nominations Found Invalid; Total Candidates 2,231

BMC Elections 2026: 167 Nominations Found Invalid; Total Candidates 2,231

FPJ Exclusive: ANTF Launches Multi-State Operation To Nab Alleged MD Syndicate Masterminds, Trail...

FPJ Exclusive: ANTF Launches Multi-State Operation To Nab Alleged MD Syndicate Masterminds, Trail...

Mumbai Tragedy: 21-Year-Old Biker Dies After Hit-And-Run On Eastern Express Highway

Mumbai Tragedy: 21-Year-Old Biker Dies After Hit-And-Run On Eastern Express Highway