Mumbai Tragedy: 21-Year-Old Biker Dies After Hit-And-Run On Eastern Express Highway

A 21-year-old biker died after being hit by a speeding vehicle on the Eastern Express Highway in Mumbai | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 31: A 21-year-old man who was critically injured after being hit by a speeding vehicle on the Eastern Express Highway succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the KEM Hospital on December 29.

The victim has been identified as Yash Chandrakant Chavan. The Vikhroli police have registered a case against an unidentified vehicle driver who fled the spot after the accident.

Victim was returning from birthday party

According to the FIR, Yash, a resident of Azad Galli in Chembur, lived with his mother and two sisters. On the night of December 27, he had gone to Airoli, Navi Mumbai, to attend a birthday party and informed his mother, Padma, that he would return home between 4 am and 5 am.

Family informed about accident early morning

However, at around 5:30 am the next morning, Padma received a call from a man identified as Parasmani Pappu Shah, who informed her that Yash had met with an accident near the Kanjurmarg bus stop on the Eastern Express Highway. Shah said Yash’s motorcycle (MH 03 EW 5129) was involved in the accident and that he had been shifted to the Rajawadi Hospital for treatment.

Shifted to KEM Hospital due to critical condition

Padma, along with Yash’s sisters Anagha, 25, and Avanti, rushed to the Rajawadi Hospital, where Yash was admitted to the trauma ward. Due to the unavailability of a neurosurgeon, he was later referred to the KEM Hospital for further treatment. Despite medical efforts, Yash was declared dead at 9:05 am on December 29.

Police register case, probe underway

Based on a complaint filed by Yash’s sister Anagha, the Vikhroli police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act. Further investigation is underway.

