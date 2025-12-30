Mumbai Tragedy: 73-Year-Old Man Injured After Cylinder Blast Triggers Sewree Chawl Fire

73-Year-Old Man Injured After Cylinder Blast Triggers Sewree Chawl Fire | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 2025: A senior citizen was injured after a fire broke out in a temporarily erected ground-plus-three-storey chawl on Reti Bunder Road in Sewree on Tuesday afternoon. Firefighting operations continued for nearly two-and-a-half hours before the blaze was completely extinguished.

Fire Triggered By Short Circuit, Cylinder Blast Worsened Situation

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the fire erupted around 3 pm in one room of the three-storey chawl, reportedly due to a short circuit. While the fire was initially confined to a single room, a cylinder blast caused it to spread to four to five additional rooms, officials said.

Fire Escalated From Level I To Level II

The fire was declared a Level I (minor) fire at 3.13 pm and was upgraded to Level II at 3.31 pm as it intensified. Eight fire engines, ten water tankers, two Assistant Fire Officers and one Divisional Fire Officer were rushed to the spot.

Blaze Brought Under Control After Two-And-A-Half Hours

After over an hour of operations, the fire was brought under control from all sides by 4.30 pm and was completely extinguished by 5.30 pm. The injured victim, identified as Abdul Wahid (73), was rushed to a nearby hospital, where his condition is reported to be stable.

