Mumbai Fire Brigade Issues New Year Fire Safety Guidelines; Action Taken Against 122 Establishments

Mumbai Fire Brigade conducts inspections at hotels and pubs across the city ahead of New Year celebrations to ensure fire safety compliance | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 29: With just two days remaining for the New Year celebrations, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) has issued comprehensive fire safety guidelines, urging citizens to celebrate responsibly.

In preparation for the festivities, the MFB conducted inspections of 2,474 hotels, restaurants, pubs, and bars across the city between December 22 and 28. During this period, action was taken against 122 establishments for failing to comply with prescribed fire safety norms.

Inspections Across Hotels, Malls, Pubs And Party Venues

As part of this seven-day safety drive, inspections were carried out at 36 malls, 47 five-star hotels, 169 lodging and boarding establishments, 35 rooftop venues, 323 pubs, bars and clubs, 37 party halls, 23 gymkhanas, and 1,804 hotels and restaurants.

Out of these, 1,804 establishments were found to be compliant with fire safety regulations. However, action was taken against 122 establishments for violating stipulated terms and conditions, while notices were issued to 52 others.

Strict Action For LPG Storage And Fire Safety Violations

Additionally, several establishments faced action after it was found that they were storing excess LPG cylinders in violation of safety norms. Action was taken under the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006.

Measures against malls, pubs, and other establishments found non-compliant with fire safety regulations included issuing notices and fines, sealing of premises, disconnection of utilities such as water and electricity, and initiation of legal proceedings.

MFB Appeals To Citizens For Responsible Celebrations

The MFB has also appealed to citizens to avoid overcrowding at event venues, familiarise themselves in advance with emergency exits and evacuation routes, refrain from using fireworks, decorative pyrotechnics, fire games, smoking in any form, or hookah at buildings, establishments, or event venues, and ensure that the concerned establishment or venue complies with the prescribed fire safety norms.

Also Watch:

Fire Safety Guidelines For Event Organisers:

Ensure that all fire safety equipment such as fire alarms, extinguishers, sprinklers, and risers are fully functional and well maintained.

Keep all emergency exits and evacuation routes completely clear at all times, and doors must not be locked.

Install clear and visible directional signage for emergency exits.

Thoroughly inspect and secure gas connections and electrical systems in kitchen areas. Do not store additional or excess LPG cylinders on the premises.

Do not allow entry beyond the permitted capacity of the venue.

Strictly prohibit fireworks, pyrotechnics, fire games, smoking, and hookah use.

Avoid excessive use of flammable decorative materials; use fire-retardant materials wherever possible.

As per the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006, implementing prescribed fire safety measures is mandatory.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/