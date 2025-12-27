Mumbai Fire Brigade Inspects 1,221 Establishments Ahead Of New Year, Acts Against 59 | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 27: Ahead of New Year celebrations, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) conducted a fire safety drive across 1,221 hotels, restaurants, pubs, and bars in the city between December 22 and 26. During this period, 20 establishments were issued notices and action was taken against 59 for not complying with fire safety norms.

Special Inspection Drive From December 22 To 28

The MFB has launched a special inspection drive from December 22 to 28, issuing a stern warning that any violation of fire-safety norms will lead to action under the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006.

During the drive, a total of 1,221 establishments were inspected, including 10 malls, 25 five-star hotels, 59 lodging and boarding facilities, 19 rooftops, 148 pubs, bars, and clubs, 12 party halls, 5 gymkhanas, and 628 restaurants.

59 Establishments Face Action, 20 Issued Notices

A senior fire official stated, “Out of the establishments inspected, 1,146 were found to be compliant, notices were issued to 20, and action was taken against 59.”

Actions against malls, pubs, and other establishments that fail to comply with fire-safety norms include issuing notices and fines, sealing the premises, cutting off utilities such as water and power, and initiating legal proceedings.

Electrical Faults Major Cause Of Fires In Mumbai

The MFB handles 4,500–5,000 fire cases annually, with the majority caused by electrical short-circuits and LPG cylinder explosions, and around 60% linked to faulty wiring. Mumbai has witnessed a series of deadly fires, each claiming innocent lives due to the neglect of basic safety norms.

One of the most tragic incidents remains the December 29, 2017, blaze at Mojo’s Bistro in the Kamala Mills compound, Lower Parel, where 14 people lost their lives following a series of shocking safety lapses.

Citywide Awareness Campaign Also Underway

In the wake of major fire incidents reported across the city in recent months, the MFB had also launched a city-wide fire safety awareness campaign using a specially designed vehicle.

The vehicle visits schools, hospitals, shopping malls, industrial and commercial establishments, as well as densely populated localities across Mumbai to educate citizens on fire prevention, safety measures, and emergency response.

